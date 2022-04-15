The end of the week is upon us. The Saturday and Sunday of the last week of Jesus’ earthly ministry spans the gamut of emotions. The period of time following the death of Jesus filled the minds of his followers with uncertainty and fear. Disillusionment about the death of their leader cast huge questions over their future. Where would they go from here?
The Scripture gives little information about the day, but Luke sheds a light on the law behind activities on the Sabbath. “As his body was taken away, the women from Galilee followed and saw the tomb where his body was placed. Then they went home and prepared spices and ointments to anoint his body. But by the time they were finished the Sabbath had begun, so they rested as required by law” (Luke 23:55).
The Sabbath started at sundown, and the Jewish tradition said that no work could be done on the Sabbath. The women would not have been allowed to walk more than an 1/8th of a mile, carry a load of oils and spices, or perform the duties of anointing the body. The law required them to set aside time to rest.
Each gospel presents a similar account of the time between the death of Jesus and his resurrection. Matthew 27, Mark 15, Luke 23 and John 19 discuss details of what happened to Jesus’ body. A man named Joseph made provisions to care for the body. A new tomb was used for his resting place, but Jewish leaders were aware of the claims that Jesus had made of coming back to life. They arranged for Roman soldiers to be placed outside the sealed tomb to assure no one would steal the body.
Technically, the ladies could have “worked” at sundown Saturday night, but because of the difficulties of travel and activity in the dark, they set out for the tomb at the crack of dawn on Sunday morning. The miracle that awaited them changed the course of history.
While our thoughts this weekend could breeze ahead to the glorious events of Easter morning, would you pause with me just a few moments today to ponder the waiting from Saturday?
We spend a great deal of our time waiting, don’t we? Our loved one is rushed to the emergency room because of uncertain pains. Care is given, paperwork is filed, and tests are run and we wait for the results to come back. We wait and think and worry.
We wait to hear about a decision for a promotion, we wonder about the outcome from our efforts, and we await news about developing plans. We think too much. We imagine motives and feelings. We doubt our judgment. We begin to lose hope.
Don’t you imagine similar feelings were dominating the emotions of the followers of Jesus on the Sabbath?
The message of Easter is a message of hope, but we live in a skeptical world that doesn’t want to trust anything. Are people less likely to embrace the gospel of Easter today? Dave Hastings, Senior Minister at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville, recently shared these thoughts.
“I actually believe it is easier to connect people to hope in a post-COVID world. From my observations with people, they are starving for community. They long for the opportunity to look forward rather than to cower in fear. Of course, that does not take away the wisdom of being cautious when that is needed, but folks are ready to move on. The message of victory over death, of good over evil, is more alive today than it has been for a long time. I fully anticipate to hear churches having the best Easter services in the history of their existence”
Churches spend more time and effort into the presentation of the message at Easter than any other time of the year. How do you know if you are successful?
Dave responded, “Most churches, including ours, take an obvious look at how many people attended their services. That is certainly not the only, or primary, indicator of ‘success,’ but we would all be lying if we did not admit it. So yes, we will consider our attendance as a sign of how well we did.”
“But it really goes much farther than that. We will consider if our people invited their circles of influence. We will watch for people who showed up at Easter for the first time to become regular attenders after that weekend. We will intentionally invite people to follow up with our Pathway program, an opportunity to pledge allegiance to Jesus and get plugged into the church. And above all, was there life change among people, folks who have chosen to turn their lives to conformity to Christ?”
And so on Saturday, the church waits. Approaching the biggest day of its calendar year, the church waits. Scripture encourages us to wait upon the Lord (Isaiah 40:31). The word presents us with the idea of “hope for” and “anticipate,” both of which are appropriate for the Easter season.
Think about a different kind of “waiting” for a moment. Consider a good waiter or server at a restaurant. The waiter gives excellent customer care by checking with them often, learning what they want and need, and anticipating their future.
Be a good “waiter” as you wait upon the Lord. Check in with Him often, spending time in prayer and meditation. Know His needs by knowing His word. Anticipate His future by looking forward to what He does when He rolls away that stone. When you are a good waiter, expect Him to come again.
The message of Easter — salvation where there was sin, restoration where there was ruin, life where there was death — is just as vital today as it was centuries ago.
He is not here. He has risen indeed!
