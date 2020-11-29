The season of Thanksgiving has been different this year. The entire year has been chocked full of changes. From pandemic to pandemonium, the times of our lives are swirled with strands of stress and flavors of fear. Each month we feel as if we are about to progress through the wilderness, only to find a new forest and a new set of difficulties to maneuver and endure. Is there any end in sight?
Let’s turn our attention to a non-holiday passage of Scripture, in hopes of finding a path to Christmas that better navigates the coronavirus crisis. The records of Deuteronomy occur in the area of Moab, about 40 days before the Israelites enter the Promised Land. Moses addresses the people and recalls the experiences of their past 40 years as they wandered in the wilderness. He states again the Ten Commandments, and then gives advice regarding living life in what was to become the “new norm.”
A couple of handfuls of verses from the eighth chapter will provide the map. In verses 1-10, Moses details some important principles for preparing to leave the wilderness. Leaving this pandemic today may take more than 40 days, but the guidance can help steady the mind and focus the vision.
Moses begins the chapter by saying, “Be careful to follow every command I am giving you today.” The natural response to chaotic times is to answer with more chaos. It is true in almost everything. If someone is yelling at you, your natural reaction is to raise your voice back. Some are advocating replacing police with relationship counselors. A very well-organized website, the anarchist library, lists about 150 articles showing how the pandemic has opened new avenues for anarchy in mutual aid, rent strikes and prison uprisings.
Moses says even though the easy route would involve casting aside rules and structure, obeying the commands will lead to increasing the joys of life. Instead of answering chaos with the same, approach the chaos with calm reason and common sense. The Old Testament law, “an eye for an eye,” was given to prevent the natural tendency to want the eye and then a little more. When operating for vengeance, the desire is to get better than even.
Verse 2 has another powerful principle for the travels today. “Remember how the Lord your God has led you all the way in the wilderness these forty years.” But it doesn’t “feel” as if God was leading while we were wandering. Forty years is a long time to be lost — even for someone like me who doesn’t like to stop for directions.
The wanderings in the wilderness of this pandemic have been fraught with tragedies. Friends have been bedridden or hospitalized by illness. Staggering death rates have included people who are known and loved. But the losses are more than even that. Suicides are on the rise. Overdoses of alcohol and drugs claim the lives of people far too young. Where can one find sense in it all?
Don’t misunderstand the meaning. Lives more than matter. But when life is lost, what lessons must the living embrace? Moses captures two vital principles of wilderness travel: stay humble, and know what is in your heart (verse 2).
Humility is hard in our culture. Fame, popularity and prestige follow those who are seen to be worthy. We “friend” or “follow” the right people. Stocks rise and fall based on confidence in corporate leaders. In fact, humility and leadership seem to be butting heads at every turn.
Moses seems to be saying that humility works. Not only does it teach valuable lessons of life and faith, humility has real, practical benefits. It was a humbling experience for the Israelites to experience hunger. But God provided food for them by manna in a way they did not know or expect. God has a habit of taking care of His people like that, doesn’t He?
These face masks are terrible. They are a hard habit to form. I am constantly catching myself without one. They are uncomfortable to wear. It makes it difficult for this person with asthma to breathe. The elastic on the sides bend the ears out of shape. It sort of hurts.
But for the first time in memory, the season of fall allergies, tumbling leaves and temperatures, and overly wet rise in the mold count has come and gone without a round of bronchitis, strep throat or other breathing problem. Who would have figured?
Moses reminds the people that they wandered for 40 years and their clothes did not wear out, nor did their feet swell (verse 4). The hunger in the wilderness was to teach them that “man doesn’t live by bread alone but by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord” (verse 3). Isn’t it interesting that millennia later, Jesus would say the same thing?
Finally, Moses reminds the people that God is bringing them to a good land. It was not a land that would be void of problems or challenges. But this journey of faith has been started with good motives and leads to a good place. The Promised Land was that for the Israelites, but they realized they were heading somewhere bigger and greater than even that.
Even if the coronavirus goes away today, there will be challenges in our wilderness tomorrow. Every year, traditions will not be completely fulfilled, expectations of life and joy will not be met. There will always be something missing. There will always be an empty chair at the table. But God will always quench the thirst and hunger.
“When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land He has given you” (verse 10). Humility reminds me I really didn’t do this on my own. Always pause to give God thanks — whether in the wilderness or in the palace.
