Feeling disconnected remains a growing problem in today's society. If you feel isolated, you are not alone — pun intended. In 2018 Cigna surveyed 20,000 adults in the United States. Almost half of those adults reported that they sometimes or always felt alone (46%) or left out (47%). The recent pandemic intensified the problem by restricting gatherings of groups of people.
On the surface, loneliness creates a painful struggle on a social level. There is a growing amount of research that is discovering that loneliness proves a detriment to our physical health. Studies show that not only does loneliness increase stress and anxiety, it multiplies the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, sleep difficulties and dementia.
Health care and government professionals are encouraging communities to treat loneliness as an urgent public health issue. Common causes of loneliness include death of a family member or close friend, physical isolation such as living alone or moving away from friends, illness or disability, working alone, and retirement.
Historically, older adults have been at a greater risk of loneliness because they may have several factors operating at once. They tend to be shut away from society at large. Young people and those living alone also seem to be at an increased risk for feelings of isolation.
But humans are more complex than just physical and emotional beings. Our experience confirms that we are also spiritual beings just as the Bible teaches. Is it possible that since loneliness impacts our physical and social beings that it also impacts us spiritually?
We have focused our thoughts lately on the comparison of our lives to running a race. The Bible uses the imagery in both the Old and New Testaments. During the rest of the month of February we will be looking at truths that will help us faithfully run the race. It is our goal that we receive the prize of the crown of life at the end. Today we are focusing on the truth we do not run the race alone.
The Scriptural foundation for our discussion comes from the author of the letter to the Hebrews. He writes, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith (Hebrews 12:1-2 NIV).
The image painted for us includes a field of runners competing in a race in a coliseum. The stands are filled with partisan spectators cheering on the runners. The runner is not alone in the race as there are other athletes. The runner is also not alone in the performance. A crowd is gathered for support.
Church growth and discipleship organizations stress the importance of Christians in community. Many use the catch-phrase about Christians “doing life together.” The New Testament uses the phrase “one another” about 100 times, with 60 of them using specific commands about how we are to relate to each other.
The phrase “life together” found traction in Dietrich Bonhoeffer's book "Life Together: The Classic Exploration of Christian Community." Bonhoeffer found infamy as the German pastor who was hanged for his involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolph Hitler. His first doctoral thesis was titled Sanctorum Communio, which was considered by Karl Barth to be a “theological miracle.” Bonhoeffer understood Christian community to be both a privilege and a blessing.
Let's look at a couple of the benefits of being with a group of Christians. First, others will challenge and encourage you to do your best. When those around you are running a good race, you will adjust your pace to theirs. Other Christians hold us accountable. They challenge us to reach deeper levels of Christian maturity.
Second, it is within a Christian community that many essentials of the faith are developed and reinforced. Luke tells us that the early believers “devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching, to fellowship, to the breaking of bread, and to prayer” (Acts 2:42 NIV). It is next to impossible to develop those characteristics on your own.
Neil Anderson wrote, “Aloneness can lead to loneliness. God's preventative for loneliness is intimacy — meaningful, open, sharing relationships with one another.” John Rice wrote, “People go wrong in their fellowships before they go wrong in their doctrine.” Andrew Murray proclaimed, “Our love to God is measured by our everyday fellowship with others and the love it displays."
Finally, community with others provides you the opportunity to be the most God-like when you forgive others. Anytime there is human interaction, there is bound to come the chance to forgive. Peter writes, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8 NIV). Paul says to “forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ (Ephesians 4:32 NIV).
Thomas Watson defined forgiveness as “resisting revenge, not returning evil for evil, wishing them well, grieving at their calamities, praying for their welfare, seeking reconciliation as far as it depends on you, and coming to their aid in distress.”
Solomon offers wisdom in this proverb, “Whoever isolates himself seeks his own desire; he breaks out against all sound judgment” (Proverbs 18:1).
If you are seeking to run a faithful and fruitful race, surround yourself with the positive support of Christians believers. They are more than family and will cheer you on.
