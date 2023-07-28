G.K. Chesterton (1874–1936), English critic, author, essayist, novelist, and social commentator, was known for his vivacious personality and his rotund figure.
In a story that has often been repeated, the eloquent and witty Catholic writer replied to one of his reader’s letters to the London Times. The reader wondered, “What is wrong with the world today?”
The clever Chesterton responded, “Dear Sir, I am. Yours, G. K. Chesterton.”
Chesterton adds for the benefit of those who champion democracy, “Until a man can give that answer, his idealism is only a hobby.” He was addressing those well-meaning optimists who, in hoping for governmental reform, forget that they are in need of reform.
We have been talking about the story found in the Bible. We have learned that Chesterton is correct. We have a problem and it is us. But God has solved the problem by redeeming man from the grasp of sin. So why aren’t things any better?
Jesus explained “why” by telling his listeners a parable. He often told stories like this to help explain spiritual concepts by creating a familiar metaphor. This parable — known as the parable of the wheat and the weeds — created a somber tone.
In the story, Jesus compares heaven to a man who goes out and sows good seed. Unfortunately, late at night, the enemy snuck into the camp and sowed weeds throughout the fields. As the crops grew, it became obvious what the enemy had accomplished. The workers had a difficult time distinguishing between the two.
The workers asked the owner if he wanted them to root out the weeds. Instead, the owners encouraged the workers to wait until the harvest. Getting rid of the weeds while things were growing would endanger the wheat, having their soil and roots disturbed. The owner said in the end the weeds can be thrown into a fire.
The parable tells that us that although good and evil grow together now, the day is coming when the two will be finally separated.
From what we can reconstruct from historical writings, the apostle John lived the longest of any apostle. He lived out his last days exiled on a rocky island in the Mediterranean Sea called Patmos. While on the island, he received a vision from God that he described in the book of Revelation. He saw a day when God would wipe every tear from the eyes of the believers. God promised to make everything new.
The words are found in the 21st chapter of the book of Revelation. John describes a new heaven and a new earth. Most of us have an image in our minds that we will “go up” to heaven when we die. The Scripture describes the event a little differently. John says he saw the new heaven and new earth “coming down” out of heaven, prepared for us.
One of the popular genres of television programming right now involves home renovations. Home that are old and filled with problems are rebuilt and refurbished. The home owners return to a completely new home filled with new furnishings and luxuries.
The renovations often leave the owners speechless and in tears. When they gather themselves enough to express thanks, they usually confess the renovation was more than they could have ever imagined. They cannot believe how the old things that lost their value and were not meeting their needs could be changed and made new. The families have their energy and purpose renewed because they found new reason to hope.
The story God shares in the Bible is a story of hope. While the results of sin seem to be growing around us everywhere, God promises a day when murders, disease, pain, and even death will be done away with. When that day comes, God will make a “home improvement” unlike anything we have ever imagined.
So, are you a weed or a wheat?
