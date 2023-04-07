Traditionally the Saturday before Easter, often called Holy Saturday or Easter Vigil, is the day of a religious ceremony that ends the season of Lent. The observance remembers the day that Jesus was in the tomb. The early church celebrated the end of Lent with large baptismal ceremonies. For many centuries, the Western churches held no services on Saturday bringing to mind the fact that Christ’s followers were scattered between the crucifixion and the resurrection.
In 1955 the Roman Catholic church restored services on Saturday naming them the Easter Vigil. The celebration included lighting fires and candles to symbolize Christ’s passing from death to life. In many congregations, the service would continue until midnight when church bells were sounded. The tolling chimes signified the joyous end of Lent.
In essence, the Saturday of Holy Week was a day set aside to wait to see what God would do next. Don’t you spend a lot of your life on Saturday?
The news from the doctor did not come back well. More tests will be necessary so that the medical staff can map out a prognosis. You turn to God in prayer. And you wait.
The company you work for struggles to make ends meet during these times of inflation. They have made the decision that cutbacks are necessary. You will find out the fate of your job in two weeks. You turn to God in prayer. And you wait.
A long-time leader at your church was involved in a serious automobile accident. Your entire church spends time on its knees in prayer. The status of his health is not improving. You continue to pray. And you wait.
When bad things happen, we become fearful. We are worried about the outcome and the responses that will happen. David writes words in a psalm encouraging us to do what does not come naturally to people in fear.
“Wait for the Lord; Be strong and let your heart take courage; Yes, wait for the Lord” (Psalm 27:14). David suggests that we do nothing.
David was in a difficult situation. He knew his enemies were not going to depart. The pressures of his circumstances were not going to evaporate. Strength and courage are developed during a trial, not after it is over. Waiting on God is vital.
The Hebrew word translated “wait” is an interesting one. The word eventually carried the meaning of eagerly anticipating something. However, the original meaning was to twist and stretch strands of cords together. The cords were stretched tightly, then twisted or wrapped to make the cord stronger. Isn’t the image amazing? When we wait, we are stretched and twisted — inside and out — and the end result is that we are much stronger.
But waiting is not easy. In the psalm, David seems to follow this pattern. First, he calls to mind the things that he knows about God to be true. Next, he expresses his needs and desires to God clearly and boldly. Finally, he comes to a point of rest and waiting. Waiting allows the fearful to help make you faithful. The cords of your soul become strong.
This concept is taught throughout the Bible. Hosea writes, “Therefore return to your God, observe kindness and justice, and wait for your God continually” (Hosea 12:6). Isaiah proclaimed, “Therefore the Lord longs to be gracious to you, and therefore He waits on high to have compassion on you. For the Lord is a God of justice; how blessed are all those who long for Him” (Isaiah 30:18).
James said, “Therefore be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious produce of the soil, being patient about it, until it gets the early and late rains. You too be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near” (James 5:7-8).
Micah concludes, “But as for me, I will watch expectantly for the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation. My God will hear me” (Micah 7:7).
You see, something is actually happening while nothing is happening. When we wait upon God, we are immediately saying that we cannot fix this on our own. Releasing our desire to control and conquer, waiting says, “I understand that I am dependent on God.” God uses waiting to change us.
There are a handful of things that God changes in us when we wait. First, waiting keeps me humble. When I wait upon God, I am reminded that God is the one who put me here in the first place. God owes me nothing (Psalm 39:5, Luke 17:7-10). I am not the one who created the world.
Second, waiting on God is powerful because it builds trust inside me. John Piper wrote, “That miserable, uncomfortable, painful silence is one of God’s most powerful tools to set us free.” Next, waiting develops perseverance in me. My tendency is to want things immediately. Waiting helps me achieve discipline and perspective.
One final truth about waiting. Waiting helps me expand my expectations of God’s answer. Paul tells the Ephesians, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than ask we ask or imagine” (Ephesians 3:20). Doesn’t that sound just like me? My first prayers to God are usually so far less than what He actually will do.
I wonder if on Saturday the disciples were praying that God would strike down Rome for putting their Lord to death. I imagine God was grinning and thinking, “I can do immeasurably more.”
On this Holy Saturday, let’s remember that God didn’t raise Jesus on Friday, though He could have. He asked us to wait until Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.