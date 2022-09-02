We are first introduced to her in the 16th chapter of the book of Genesis. She is an Egyptian servant of who may well have been one of the wealthiest men in the world. Her world is one of confusion and turmoil. She is at best used and at worst abused. She carries a longing deep inside her heart. Her name is Hagar.
Her submission to the will of her leaders results in her pregnancy and the anger of Sarah. Hagar doesn’t understand. She is convinced that no one knows her or cares about her outcome. So, Hagar responds in the way that seems best. She does what you and I also do more often than not. No one understands. My only choice is to run away.
Hagar meanders into a desert wilderness on the road to a village called Shur. But she soon learns that she isn’t really alone. An angel of the Lord meets her and asks, “Where have you come from and where are you going?” You sense the angel knows the answer before the question is asked.
The frightened girl looked at the question for the first time. “I’m running away.” The angel calls her by name and tells her running doesn’t really answer the question. The angel assures her that more is going on than she can possibly imagine. The advice given is to return home.
Hagar blurts out a response to the angel, “Lahai Roi.” You know me. The One who really sees me. It seems like that is all that Hagar really wanted. In the midst of hopelessness and chaos, she wanted to be noticed and known. The God who sees all, saw her and sang her a song of hope.
David writes a psalm that expresses the same meaning. Today’s focus is Psalm 139.
We have spent the last several weeks looking at psalms that have been directed to the choir director. The psalms would be put to music and sung for those who gathered to worship. The songs would be taught to the people, providing them with words to express the deepest feelings of the heart.
We have never had access to more information at a faster pace than we have today. Experts predict that by 2025 there will be 75 billion connected devices (phones, tablets, computers, etc.) around the world. The internet penetration rate in 2021 was at 59% and growing. We can know just about anything we want to know.
Sociologists speak of two types of knowledge regarding people. There is impersonal knowledge, the type of information you might gather from media sources about a favorite celebrity. Because of the vast amount of information available, it makes us feel as if we know someone that we have never met.
There is also personal knowledge acquired by being with someone. We know someone has blue eyes because we’ve looked into those eyes on several occasions. It is more than just information we read on a biography page of Facebook.
Deep inside us there is a desire to be known on that personal level at a great intensity. We want someone to know our likes and our dislikes. We long to be understood and be known at an intimate level. We seek that intensity in a handful of relationships, but often even those fall short of our expectations.
We feel like Hagar and we wander to the desert, to languish in our loneliness. David felt the same way, but understood what it took an angel to explain to her.
“You have searched me, Lord and you know me” (Psalm 139:1 NIV). “Lahai Roi!”
David continues explaining God knows when he sits down and when he stands. Listen to three words David uses to describe how God knows us. God perceives our thoughts and feelings, even when it feels He is far away. The Lord discerns our actions and behaviors, understanding what drives us to behavior and what motivates our decisions.
Finally, David says the Lord is familiar with us to the point of knowing how we will communicate. David says that before a word rolls off our tongue and through our lips, God knows what the word will be. Have you ever known someone so well that you could complete their sentences? Does anyone know you at that level?
Coupled with the understanding that God knows us must be the discernment that we cannot hide anything from God. Sometimes our behavior makes us wish — and hope — that God’s head was turned away at that moment.
Following their sin in the Garden, Adam and Eve “hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees in of the garden” (Genesis 3:6 NKJV). How limited their knowledge of God by thinking they could be hidden from Him among the leaves.
Again, David writes, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from your presence? If I ascend into heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there” (Psalm 139:7-8 NIV).
The divine omnipresence assures the believer that God is present, is at hand everywhere, to save in every place where there is danger. God’s presence meets the need of His people for salvation (Isaiah 43:2).
Even in the Garden, God’s steps were to provide salvation for a sinning Adam and Eve. He kept them from eating of the tree of life so they would be doomed to an eternity in a sinful state by banishing them from the Garden. Immediately God set in motion a process that would send His Son to an earthly sacrifice. God knew us and still wanted to embrace us.
The next time someone complains, “You just don’t know me,” simply reply, “So tell me something about yourself.” And inside grin because God already knew that.
