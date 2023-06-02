Some interesting statistics made the headlines toward the end of 2022. The usnews.com website reported that 26% of adult children reported some period of estrangement from their fathers while 6% were estranged from their mothers. Most of the time the separation starts when the child is in early to mid-20s.
About the same time the BBC released the results of a study in the United Kingdom seeking answers for why adults were cutting off communication with their parents. Family estrangement was sweeping through several European countries. The study found that polarized politics and the impact of difficult or negative relationships on mental health were the most significant reasons.
Psychology Today notes that family estrangements occur when at least one family member distances themselves from another. Often this response is a reaction to longstanding negativity in the relationship. While the separation is painful, the continuing process of estrangement is often unpleasant and unhealthy. This is especially true if one of the members feels blindsided by the separation.
The Atlantic notes that one of the causes is the dramatic shift in how families are defined today. Both parents and adult children fail to recognize how much the values of society have changed and how much those values impact the dynamics of the family.
At the same time, the American Psychological Association (APA) and educational research show that children are more successful, happier, and healthier when both parents provide the needed love, acceptance, and guidance in a family home environment.
We are focusing our discussion today on the family. For the past several weeks, we have been noticing the principles that are taught through the thoughts and ideas of the Ten Commandments. These truths can form positive foundations for relationships and behavior. Today’s commandment addresses our relationship with our parents.
The command says, “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you” (Exodus 20:12). Webster’s Dictionary defines honor as “regarding with great respect or esteem.” Oxford English Dictionary adds that it is ‘something regarded as a rare opportunity bringing pride and pleasure.”
In the Old Testament, the word translated as “honor” is an interesting Hebrew word. Its meaning describes something that is heavy, weighty, or burdensome. Literally, the advice is to give weight to your parents.
The Greek word used in the New Testament makes the weight specific. This word describes the process of assigning value to something. We are to give the most value to our parents.
We usually connect honoring our parents with obeying them. Obedience is certainly a part of the relationship while the child is growing, but the relationship changes with time.
The experience between the parent and the child is to help the child learn to obey and submit to authority. The mentoring environment teaches the child how relationships develop. Parents model a life well-lived for their children. When the parent does so with integrity and honesty, honor is due to them. It is easy to see the wisdom of the Bible’s words under the best of conditions.
But what if your circumstances were not ideal? Maybe your situation includes abandonment or an aggressive dynamic. It may make your stomach turn to think about giving honor to someone who has hurt you so deeply. Our natural tendency is to pay back evil for evil. We want justice.
Honoring a parent who doesn’t deserve it requires grace, not justice. Here are a couple of practical things that are within your control. First, you can forgive the parent. Don’t misunderstand this advice. Forgiveness does not justify wrong, nor does it support wrong. It simply lets go of the burden of anger and resentment that you might be carrying. Pent-up hostilities often do more damage to the one holding them.
Second, you can appreciate the good. Everyone has redeeming qualities. A friend used to describe her home situation by explaining, “My father is an alcoholic. When he is not drinking, he is a good and caring man.” Even though those times were few, she chose to honor her father rather than dwell on his terrible shortcomings and failures.
Be honest in your appraisal. To heap praise in areas that are undeserving actually dishonors yourself.
Finally, you can pray for your parents. It is difficult to be estranged from someone for whom you are actively praying. Break the cycle of heartache by supporting the relationship with prayer and love.
Let’s take a few moments to think about being a parent worthy of honor. Are there some specific things that you can do?
Here are three suggestions. First, make your own character a priority. If you are a person of faith, you will want to develop godly qualities. But this doesn’t have to be about religion. Our world needs people who are honest and trustworthy. When you model mature character and behavior to your children, you are showing them qualities that the world is lacking.
Second, help them identify good role models. A large and diverse society will put multitudes of models in front of your child through various avenues of the media. Help them understand the models that are positive and encourage them to pattern their behavior after them. Some of those models should be within your family and circle of friends.
Finally, teach your children the importance and value of these commandments. Apart from their religious value, these truths can help guide and encourage positive behavior. Don’t assume your children will make the correct choice alone.
Most of us have reason to honor our parents. The circumstances may dictate that boundaries should be drawn between you and your parents. But even with the boundaries, honor and respect can be given. When you do so, your days will be happier and healthier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.