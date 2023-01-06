One of my favorite places to be is near the ocean. The exact location is not as important as is the vastness of the ocean’s expanse. Even among a crowd, the setting becomes a quiet, peaceful, solitary place. The ocean reinforces the need for time alone with God. Where do you go to find those moments?
Jesus himself was intentional about time alone with the Father. Matthew tells us that Jesus often slipped away to a quiet, solitary place (Matthew 14:13). Many times He would find the moments early in the morning. The night before the cross, Jesus found a quiet place in the Garden of Gethsemane.
A quick glance through the Gospels shows the importance of alone time for Jesus (Mark 1:35, 6L45-46, 14:32-34, Luke 4:42, 5:16, 6:12, 9:18 and John 6:15). He instructed us to pray alone and in secret, even describing it as being closed away in a closet (Matthew 6:6). He also told us to perform acts of good and kindness in secret.
A survey conducted by Lifeway Research in the Fall of 2022 discovered that about 65% of churchgoers say they purposely take time alone with God each day. Another 17% commented that it happens several times a week. About 10% confess that it happens once a month or less.
An interesting bit of information the survey found is that 83% of the churchgoers would rather spend the time in prayer than in reading or studying a Bible or a devotional. Of the small percent who opted to use the Bible during their alone time with God, 63% said they prefer reading from a physical Bible.
Only 20% chose using an app or online version of the Bible. But those people are indicative of a huge generational change. About half of that number were between the ages of 18 and 34. This age group embraces technology in almost everything they do. They are also more likely to be attending several worship services a month in an online church setting.
We spend most of our time multi-tasking. When we are eating dinner, the television is probably on in the background. When we sit and watch television, we are probably also playing a game on our cell phones. Our desks at work are piled with a handful of projects that are all being worked on at once.
In our fast digital world, we need time to simply connect with God with no distractions.
The story of Mary and Martha reminds us that we can be busy doing good activities and yet miss the value of Jesus’ presence in our lives. Sitting at His feet allowed Mary to quiet the noise of things to do, people to see, and places to go. The Bible teaches us that sometimes it’s only by being alone with God that we hear His quiet direction.
One of the Great Awakening’s most prominent preachers, Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), commented that one aspect of spiritual maturing “is a gnawing ache to get alone with God.” The Scripture affirms this thought throughout. Edwards called it “true religion.”
Henri Nouwen wrote, “Solitude begins with a time and place for God, and Him alone. If we really believe not only that God exists, but that He is actively present in our lives – healing, teaching, and guiding – we need to set aside a time and space to give Him our undivided attention.” Augustine said, “In a crowd, it’s difficult to see God.”
Being alone with God is a special place of safety and healing. During those private moments, God can repair the damage that has been caused by thoughtless people and out-of-control circumstances. The time of healing becomes compelling to your soul. Thomas a Kempis wrote, “The more you visit it, the more you will want to return.”
If one of your resolutions for the new year is to find that time to develop your relationship with God, let me make three suggestions that may help you keep this important goal.
First, set aside a regular time in your schedule. Habits are formed by the consistency of the process. Pick the number of times a week that will comfortably work into your schedule and stick to making it happen at the same time each day. “I will awaken the dawn,” wrote David (Psalm 57:8).
While for many, morning is the most opportune time, it would not work well for me. I am not a morning person. I am most creative and most thoughtful late at night. My quiet time with God occurs after midnight, Monday through Friday. The pace of the weekend usually does not afford the luxury.
Second, approach your time with God with longing and eagerness. The psalmist wrote, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. Where can I go and meet with God” (Psalm 42:1-2 NIV)? He goes on to add an important commentary, “My tears have been my food night and day, while people say to me all day long, ‘Where is your God?’” (Psalm 42:3).
Finally, provide some way for you to take notes. As you spend the time meditating and thinking about what God has revealed in the Scripture, you will make applications and feel your thoughts lead in a direction. Don’t count on remembering those ideas even though they seem important to you at the time. Life will soon become crowded again and those thoughts may get pushed out of your mind.
A.W. Tozer wrote, “Stay in that secret place until the surrounding noises begin to fade out of your heart, till a sense of God’s presence has enveloped you. Listen for His inward voice until you learn to recognize it.”
