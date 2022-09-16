We have been studying a group of the psalms that are dedicated to the chief musician. Psalms are considered a part of the Old Testament books known as “Wisdom Literature,” along with Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon, and Job. Wisdom acts based on insight.
Today our attention turns to the 24th Psalm. The heading of this psalm tells us that it was written by David. Jewish tradition says that the twenty-fourth psalm was written to commemorate David’s returning the ark of the covenant to Jerusalem (1 Chronicles 13 – 15).
This psalm also tells us that it is “a psalm.” The works that contain the label “psalm” went first to the chief musician and then returned to the worship chanted through responses by choirs, soloists, and the congregation.
It was probably sung by different choirs and soloists, each answering in response to the other. The choir would sing verses one and two:
1 The earth is the LORD's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it; 2 for he founded it upon the seas and established it upon the waters.
and a voice would respond with verse three:
3 Who may ascend the hill of the LORD? Who may stand in his holy place?
and another voice would answer with verse four.
4 He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not lift up his soul to an idol or swear by what is false.
The choir would again take center stage with verses five and six:
5 He will receive blessing from the LORD and vindication from God his Savior. 6 Such is the generation of those who seek him, who seek your face, O God of Jacob.
As the people approached the gates of Jerusalem with the ark, a soloist would proclaim verse seven:
7 Lift up your heads, O you gates; be lifted up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.
Another voice would ask:
8 Who is this King of glory?
and the choir would sing with a shout:
The LORD strong and mighty, the LORD mighty in battle.
Once again a lone voice would proclaim:
9 Lift up your heads, O you gates; lift them up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.
And another voice would ask:
10 Who is he, this King of glory?
Can you imagine the shivers among the people when the entire throng of faithful shouted:
The LORD Almighty — he is the King of glory.
In verse one, God’s glory as seen in the wonders of his creation are presented to the listener. The whole earth is the Lord’s. He crafted it and remains its sole master. There is no inferior god or demigod who has seized control or power. The earth — and its poetic parallel, the world — including all its beauty, and richness, and wonder proceed from God alone. This is true not only of the material structure of the world, but also of its inhabitants.
God has established the earth upon the seas and waters, reflecting the order of creation. All of the world exists through God’s providential care.
David next presents a sudden transition in verse three. Who is worthy to come into the presence of the Lord? Who shall ascend his hill? The truth is that God’s “hill” is the highest heaven, the dwelling-place of the Lord. Its representative on earth at the time was Jerusalem, and particularly Mt. Zion. This is the place where the Temple was to be built. It is this place to which David is about to return the ark of the covenant.
The question continues, “Who will stand in his holy place?” In essence David is asking who is worthy to stand and minister inside the tabernacle, the place where God’s presence resides.
Verse four provides the structure for the answer, even though it does not reveal the exact identity. It is the one who has clean hands; in other words, the one who is free from the acts of sin.
This individual must also have a pure heart, because the heart is the source of evil (Matthew 15:19,20).
Verse five further identifies this individual — but points to an ultimate fulfillment. The person who has clean hands and a clean heart will receive blessing from the Lord. Vindication will come from God and by using the word “savior” to qualify Him, we are given an insight into how this blessing will come about.
While David’s generation sought the God of Jacob, it would ultimately be the King of Glory who ascended to Mount Zion. Who is this King of Glory? Ultimately it is the Messiah — God himself.
If there is a particular application from this passage, it is found in verse ten. “Who is this King of glory?” It is the King of glory that we pause in autumn to remember the bounty of the harvest. It is the King of glory that ushers in the changing seasons with the changing look of nature. It is the King of glory for whom we give thanks in just a few months. It is the King of glory whose birth we will soon celebrate. It is the King of glory that we expect to one day come again.
Several years ago, the Christian praise and worship group Third Day sang touching words in their song, aptly titled “King of Glory.”
Who is this King of Glory that pursues me with his love; And haunts me with each hearing of His softly spoken words; My conscience, a reminder of forgiveness that I need; Who is this King of Glory who offers it to me? Who is this King of glory, Son of God and son of man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.