Weather Alert

...Four consecutive nights of temperatures well below freezing... Cold air spilling into the region will bring chilly nights/mornings to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys through the weekend. Tonight's lows: mid-upper 20s Saturday night: upper teens to low 20s Sunday night: around 20 Monday night: mid-upper 20s Warmer temperatures will arrive Tuesday and continue through the remainder of the week. In the meantime, tonight through Monday, any sensitive outdoor plants will need to be protected from the cold.