Brian O’Driscoll once said, “Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.” What exactly is wisdom? My idea of a wise person describes one who is in control of themselves in every circumstance to the point they bring stability and peace to those around them.
Psychologists notice that wise people seem to share several characteristics. First, they offer sound advice. Next, they are intellectually humble. Socrates wrote, “I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing.”
In addition, a wise individual considers the perspective of others as well as the bigger picture. Also, a wise person seeks compromise rather than control. Finally, the wise individual can reflect and analyze their own thoughts, actions, and emotions.
Wisdom can be defined as making good decisions and judgments based upon a knowledge and experience. Wisdom acts based upon insight.
We have been studying a group of the psalms that are dedicated to the chief musician. Psalms are considered a part of the Old Testament books known as “Wisdom Literature,” along with Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon, and Job.
Some of the psalms, including some that are to the chief musician, are known as maskils (see Psalm 78, 88 and 142). The exact meaning of this term is not clear, but it appears to have common usage. One author is a Hebrew to English dictionary suggests the word “meditation” would capture its meaning. Another theologian mentions “a cunning psalm.” The word puts together two roots – one meaning “enhanced” and one describing “teaching.”
In the psalms, maskils are songs or poetry that offer an individual’s wisest teaching. Our thoughts today turn to the maskil of Psalm 78. It is the second longest psalm in the book. Only Psalm 119 is of greater length.
Psalm 78 mentions in the heading that it is a song of Asaph. Although the words “chief musician” are not found, we know that David appointed some Levites to serve as worship leaders (1 Chronicles 6 and 1 Chronicles 16) and Asaph was one of them.
A dozen psalms contain the superscription “Psalms of Asaph” at the beginning. Asaph’s psalms (Psalm 50 and Psalms 73 through 83) often talk about God’s judgment and the prayers of God’s people.
The psalm begins in an unusual way. Instead of offering praise or prayers to God, this psalm seeks the attention of the people. If this psalm were set to music, dance, and performance within worship, the direct conversation with the people would carry even more meaning, wouldn’t it?
Asaph says that he will open his mouth with the words of a parable – a story. Jesus enjoyed teaching through parables. The Gospels record at least 39 distinct parables of Jesus. They range in length from the Parable of the Old Garment (Luke 5:36) which occupies only one verse to the Parable of the Prodigal Son which stretches to 21 verses (Luke 15:11-32).
In the Greek language, the word parable means “to come alongside.” Jesus would tell a story or give an illustration of a common occurrence and tie it to a spiritual or moral truth. Jesus taught this way to help explain truth, but to also veil the truth from those who were not interested.
Asaph says he will teach things that have been hidden, yet they are things the people should have known for years. In fact they have probably heard these teachings many times. He wants the people to take heed of two important warnings.
The musician first wants people to talk about the power, wonders and praiseworthy deeds of God (Psalm 78:4). Music has been proclaiming God’s wonders for years. Fanny Crosby’s (1820-1915) popular hymn, “To God Be the Glory, Great Things He Hath Done” is one of many examples. Rich Mullins (1955-1997) sang about our “Awesome God,” and Chris Tomlin (1977 -) urges us today “How Great is Our God” and He is “Indescribable.”
Asaph tells the story of the miraculous power of God as He freed the people of Israel from their bondage in Egypt. God divided the seas, making the waters stand up like a wall, and rescued them from the Egyptian armies. He guided them with a cloud by day and by fire all night. God made water stream from rocks and food fall from the sky. God provides for His people.
But Asaph turns the story around a difficult corner. He also says that even in the midst of miracles, the people continued to sin. The psalm says that they willfully put God to the test (Psalm 78:18) and wondered “Can God really do these good things?” God will not be mocked. Eventually judgment came upon them. It is difficult to reflect with honesty about our own shortcomings and failures.
Yet Asaph reminds them that still God was merciful. He blessed the people through kings like David who would rule with integrity and care.
There are two important lessons for faithful people today. We live in a world that works hard to crowd God out of the discussion. We explain away the supernatural with natural processes. A relative culture does not know how to respond to a God who is absolute.
Talking about the positive nature of God assures the next generation will know of God and His wonders. While everyone must make their own decisions, the older generation should not shy away from speaking the truth about God and give their reasons for trusting Him.
Second, Asaph would want us to honestly look at our personal sins. God’s judgment will come at some point upon evil. The blessings God had for us are sometimes limited by the poor choices we make. Don’t be deceived into thinking sin doesn’t matter. Be knowledgable enough to speak the truth. Be wise enough to speak it with love.
Oliver Wendall Holmes wrote, “It is the province of knowledge to speak, and it is the privilege of wisdom to listen.” Let’s listen to the words of this maskil.
