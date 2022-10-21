Our challenge to read a bit of the Bible every day is entering its third week. Will you commit a few moments each day to read a portion of God’s Word? Can even a small dose of Scripture make a difference in your life. It is never too late to join the challenge. Begin with the Bible verse listed on the Church Directory for today. Bible verses for the rest of the week are printed on the side.
There are many benefits received when we read the Bible. In addition to providing a standard of truth and morality, Scripture shapes our purpose in life revealing direction and value. The Bible helps us understand God and teaches us how to relate to Him.
My grandmother used to say that something “goes without saying.” She meant that something was so obvious that it didn’t need to be mentioned or debated. “You’ll need to bring a sleeping bag with you on the trip. That goes without saying.” The action is automatically expected.
We do many things without thinking. Forbes recently ran an article mentioning research from behavioral scientists showing about 40% of what we do is done out of habit. Four out of 10 things that we do each day are done without thinking.
The website ListVerse.com recently pointed out 10 things our brain does without conscious thought. A couple of them were very intriguing. Because we are constantly flooded with information, our brains filter out information that you don’t really need. The process is called selective attention. If you are watching a game of basketball, you probably are not aware of what is going on in the crowd, even though your brain is aware of the information and processing it.
The site also talks about a psychological study from about 50 years ago that discovered truths about our memory. Our brain can recreate elements of a memory based upon new information given it or based upon similar past memories.
Participants were shown video clips of a car crash. After viewing, the participants were divided into groups to discuss what they had seen. In one group, the leaders used the word “hit” in describing the collision. In the other group leaders used the word “smashed.”
Later, participants were asked about the clips they saw. Even though there was no broken glass in the clip, the participants in the group who were told the cars “smashed” inaccurately recalled seeing broken glass at a much higher rate than the participants who had been told the car “hit” the other one. The study suggests that our brain then stored the inaccurate information as a part of our original memory, resulting in a false memory.
The interesting thing about the Forbes’ article shows that we can actually influence which things we do out of habit and which we have to take the time to process and consider. One of the ways we do that is by the kind of information we allow our brains to ponder and process. If we continually meditate upon truths from the Bible, those truths become ingrained in our thinking.
Perhaps that is why Paul told the Philippians, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things” (Philippians 4:8 NIV).
When we consider Bible truth each day, the verses become “written on our hearts” (Proverbs 3:3, 7:3 ESV). The culture of the world around us, guided in part by the schemes and deception of the devil, is rarely silent these days. Therefore, I need to be silent and ponder God’s word every day.
The English Reformers had a practice anytime the Ten Commandments were read. After the command, there would be a moment to pause. The congregation was given an opportunity to respond, “Lord, have mercy upon us and incline our hearts to keep your law.” But after the tenth commandment was read, the response was to be, “Lord have mercy upon us, and write all these laws in our hearts, we ask in Jesus’ name.”
What is the Bible trying to teach us? If you permit me to summarize and condense, it seems there are three things to be written on our hearts. First, love God with all of your heart (Matthew 22:37-40). Culture wants us to believe God is irrelevant or non-existent. Honestly observe the world around you and notice a design and a designer rather than chance and chaos. Love the Creator.
Next, love your neighbor as yourself. But who is my neighbor? Who do I have to love? Jesus told a story to explain the answer in the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37). Wouldn’t this world be radically different if loving others was the priority behind loving God?
Finally, allow God to be lifted up regardless of your circumstances. Paul said that “Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death” (Philippians 1:20). Whether I am living or I am in the process of dying, God can be pleased with how I respond. Isn’t that what writing His word on our hearts is all about?
May the word of God permeate our hearts to provide guidance to respond “without thought.” May His word flavor how I respond when I am caught in frustrating and haphazard traffic. May His word dictate my response when I have been wronged. May His word teach me what to say as I graciously react to the impatience of my children. May His word be in my conversation when we are at home, when we are away, when we lie down, and when we rise up.
Write your word on my heart, O God. Amen and amen.
