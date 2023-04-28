Bob Dylan may be America’s poet laureate. Regarded by many as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Robert Allen Zimmerman’s lyrics incorporated a diverse range of political, social, philosophical, religious, and literary vantage points. Born with a Jewish heritage, Dylan has also embraced Catholicism and evangelical Christianity, while additionally spending significant time with the Dalai Lama, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Muammar Gaddafi.
Released as the opening track for Dylan’s 1979 studio album Slow Train Coming, the song “Gotta Serve Somebody” won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Male in 1980. The effort marked Dylan’s “gospel” period and was met with mixed reviews. John Lennon criticized the song and wrote a parody titled “Serve Yourself” as a commentary. But to date, the song is Dylan’s last offering to hit the top 40 charts, staying for 12 weeks and peaking at number 24.
The chorus emphasized a truth pertinent to our current series of discussions about the Ten Commandments. As the biblical text begins affirming the commands come from the God who brought Israel out of Egypt, Dylan reminds us “You’re going to have to serve somebody. Well, it may be the devil, or it may be the Lord, but you’re going to have to serve somebody.”
Most Americans believe what Dylan said. A Pew Research Center survey in 2017 found that nine-in-ten believe in a higher power, but only about 56% affirm belief in God as described in the Bible. Half believe this higher power determines what happens to them in life. The survey also found that those who believe in the God of the Bible see him as more active and powerful than those who accept a generic higher power.
As Joshua stands before the people, the aging patriarch challenged the others with the famous proclamation, “Choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:14-15).
Who will be your god? While the atheist protests the existence of a god, and the agnostic insists only upon affirming ignorance, Dylan’s words ring true: we all serve someone, even if the someone we are serving is ourselves.
The first command, “You will have no other gods before me” speaks to the ultimate authority in your life. It is a question that must eventually be settled in the mind of everyone. Who is going to have the final say in your life? Who or what will determine what is truth? Who is going to determine how you spend your time and money?
So, who do you serve? The answer requires a candid and intimate look inside your mind and heart, but also your practice. Local pastor and author Kyle Idleman identified three broad categories into which today’s false gods fall in his book Gods at War. Idleman saw gods of pleasure (food, sex, and entertainment), gods of power (success, money, and achievement), and gods of love (romance, family, and self).
God’s assertation at the beginning of the command may shed some light on an additional false god. “I am the Lord your God who brought you out of Egypt.” When difficult times confronted Israel, they grumbled to Moses that they would have been better off to be in Egypt. Though the ancient Egyptians had many gods, the real power could be seen in the government of Pharaoh.
In Jesus day, the Pantheon was crammed full of gods. They could all happily exist as long as Caesar got his due worship. The belief there is only one God, one Lord, and he alone is to be worshipped sets this religion on a direct collision course with the state. It has always been that way. The state always seeks to take as much power and control as it feels it needs.
Nearly 40 years ago, Herbert Schlossberg wrote, “The paternal state not only feeds its children, but nurtures, educates, comforts, and disciplines them, providing all they need for their security.” Add to the mix the government employs thousands of people to administrate their programs and you can see the strong web of dependency that has been built. Is it any wonder that C.S. Lewis said, “There is no point in telling state officials to mind their own business. Our whole lives are their business.”
Jack Cottrell, for years Professor of Theology at Cincinnati Bible Seminary, once commented that many of the causes for an out-of-control government was an under-performing church. “If the church were doing its job of training and caring for people, the government could do its job to punish and protect. Instead, the government is forced to do the job of the church.”
Let’s conclude today by talking about the prohibition against “no other gods.” Jesus says no one can serve two gods. Today we will talk about the concept of a conflict of interest (COI). A COI is a situation where a person or an organization is involved in multiple interests and serving one interest could involve working against the other. When a COI occurs, the person or team cannot perform their duties appropriately because it could mean betraying their interests to another party.
Attempting to serve God but also appeasing other religions or false gods is a conflict of interest. Sometimes it happens out of ignorance. We fail to make the appropriate application of our faith to the circumstances and opportunities of the culture. Truthfully, we are just inconsistent in living out the truths of faith. I might agree that it is wrong to steal, but I don’t see that the truth applies to stretching the clock-in time on a timecard, or the amount of money spent on an expense account.
You are going to have to serve somebody. Wouldn’t it be foolish to choose the wrong one?
