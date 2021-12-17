I woke the morning of this writing to the news that a series of tornadoes had ripped through our American heartland and at least 70 of our Kentucky neighbors had died, which started my Saturday in a crucible of sorrow for the loss of the precious lives and a motivation to discover how I could help.
Two hours later, I rejoiced when I learned of the birth of our newest grandchild who happened to be born on the happy occasion of my mother’s 88th birthday (I’m happy to report my dad is also still alive and well at age 90).
That afternoon I was vacillating between sorrow for the loss of lives and joy and blessing of having four generations of family to love when I received a call that my parents would have to move to a higher level of care in their community, permanently ending their independent-living status but assuring the level of care they now require.
Such is a day in a life of climbing high and falling low that brought joyous new beginnings along side heart-wrenching ultimate endings that came too soon.
2021 continues an extended two-year period of COVID-19, radical social change, and a tsunami of profound negative energy. This year has unfolded in an even more devastating way than we could have imagined in our wildest nightmares with natural disasters and unnecessary self-inflicted add-on suffering.
As a steady Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear models our nation’s previous mantra of “We will get through this together” to endure our Southern neighbor’s current crises, our national motto has often become a divisive “Do as I say, not as I do-or else!” message delivered by elected and unelected officials intoxicated with the love of power instead of leading with the power of love and unity.
Bless their hearts, it often seems intentional that politicians and a complicit national media are looking for a divisive angle on every issue and create one if it does not exist. In a world turned upside down, we have seen things we want to keep reasonably low (inflation, consumer prices, crime, division) go way up, and things we want to go up (unity, cohesiveness, safety) go way down.
Several responses I received to my Nov. 26 article “22 for 2022” revolved around how to set lofty goals for the new year while so many people have tumbled from thriving to simply surviving at a rapid pace this year. Because of runaway inflation and poor policy decisions, many good, hard-working people are struggling to even pay for gas and put food on the table for their family.
Psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs pyramid argues that humans must meet their basic needs (food, shelter, safety) before they pursue higher goals of love, connection, and self-actualization. Many of our fellow citizens have descended so low that they find it hard to claw back higher on pyramid of life.
My only helpful response has been that when faced with these enormous and seemingly insurmountable problems we are facing is that we must look inward for solutions, minimize time blaming others, and work to forgive those we feel exacerbated our problems.
Mark Twain is credited for saying “Forgiveness is the scent the violet sheds on the heel that crushed it.” Many of us are feeling unfairly crushed and disenfranchised. We all have the propensity toward good deeds and not so good deeds and we all want forgiveness for something.
Forgiveness is on the side of the saints while a bottomless pit of contemptuous grievance, grudges, tribalism, and vengeance brings our country closer to ultimate destruction. Our nation’s divisions have become so extreme and loud that it has awakened a sleeping giant within most of us that wants to be on the side of America’s heritage and history of extreme kindness, compassion, and correction (and in some cases over-correction) for past short-comings, which admittedly there has been many, as can be expected with a new experiment.
We are in desperate need right now for ordinary, good people like us to save ourselves, our communities, our country, and our world.
Polarization and divisive rhetoric are destroying us and it is time to stop the in-fighting and devote to the common good. It is time to demand more from our partisan politicians and biased media and let them know in a loving way that we will not support those peddling fear and division.
We can be on the side of those who want to ascend back up to our higher perspective and values after our massively low decline we have endured this year and gain positive momentum in 2022. We can become aware that life often happens for us to awaken us and not to us and choose to peacefully take control rather than be submitting victims.
Especially during these holy days, it is our duty to take the high road and work to find the unity that the silent majority of us are starving for and the common ground that is the sacred ground we need to get back to.
Lets’ remember whose birth is honored on Dec. 25 and the fearlessness and love that he chose to live his life. All our great ancient and contemporary teachers are unanimous about loving everyone, even those we feel are intentionally harming us personally and collectively.
With all the natural and self-inflicted disasters we have endured this year, we can be humbled, but not defeated and be the heroes who work to lead ourselves and others out of the mire of learned helplessness that obviously some authorities are trying to create.
No matter what we are going through, life is still good if you take the big view and commit to taking our community, country and world in profoundly different direction.
It is a great time in history to be alive if we only allow ourselves to be gobsmacked with the awe, wonder, and miracle of life and the awesome opportunities and responsibilities we are blessed to have.
My hope is that enough of us use this holy season to to reclaim our national sanity, dignity, and freedom before our children and grandchildren become totally convinced this vision is no longer possible.
Without a positive vision, our community and country will perish and America will become a curious footnote in world history of a great republic with loving, caring people who let themselves be destroyed because we did not realize we can individually make decisions and take actions to save ourselves.
I hope you take the side of the noblest and best virtues and have a wonderful Christmas and productive 2022.
