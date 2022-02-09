The Indiana General Assembly is recognizing a group that roamed an expanse of land that eventually — about 11,000 years later — became Indiana.
The mighty mastodons.
The creatures — well, their remains — could become the Indiana state fossil under House Bill 1013, which is moving at a rampaging rate through the legislature.
All but five states have a state fossil.
Illinois has the water-dwelling Tully monster. Kentucky went with the shellfish. However, Ohio, which strives to be a decisive leader in politics, wavered on the issue by picking two: the trilobite as the state invertebrate and the 8-meter long Dunkleosteus Terrell as official fossil fish.
It was in Ohio that the world’s most complete American mastodon — technically M. americanum — was discovered in 1989 during the dredging of a bog at Burning Tree Golf Course. A life-size skeletal cast of what's called “The Burning Tree Mastodon," complete with knife marks indicating it was hunted for food, are on display at the Hanover College Science Center, in far-southeastern Indiana.
Stanley Totten, retired professor of geology at Hanover, has been the biggest promoter of the mastodon. He suggests that the mastodon can become a valuable learning topic in schools.
“Indiana is one of five states without a state fossil, so it’s time to fill that void,” Totten told the House Government and Regulatory Committee, adding, “Mastodons have been found in nearly every county in Indiana.”
Michigan is the only state with a mastodon as its official fossil. The mastodon joined the painted turtle (official reptile) and Kalkaska sand (official soil) as a state symbol in 2002 following a lobbying effort by Ann Arbor students. Slauson Middle School students learned about geology, wrote songs, made artwork and issued news releases in support of the cause.
Their reported mantra was, ”Now the Mastodon, hairy and colossal, should become our state fossil.”
Of course, there were some Pleistocene-peevish nay-sayers in the state of Wolverines, as a report on the legislation noted:
”While it is a worthwhile civics exercise for students to promote and testify on behalf of legislation, many people believe that there are already more than enough — if not too many — state symbols. If there is to be a state fossil, then the mastodon is as good a candidate as any and perhaps it is even better than the others; however, it is not clear that the state needs an official fossil.”
Does Indiana need an elephant-sized, extinct beast to join our official state icons such as the showy peony (state flower) and the distinctive cardinal (state bird)?
Yes, let’s have another state symbol. Studying the mastodon fits into having any respect for fossils, either animal or human.
