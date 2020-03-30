Like most of you, I still find myself not believing what is really happening around us.
Can this mandated shutdown really be happening? No NCAA Tournament, baseball season put on hold, and the Kentucky Derby moved from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September, we hope. Nothing is guaranteed these days.
Is this really all happening in my little section of the world?
All I have to do is look around my office for that answer. I am the only one here. The two reporters who usually work out of the New Albany location are working from home. The office is closed to the public so our receptionist/clerk is not here. It’s a bit lonely here at 318 Pearl St.
But as I wander around the office, thinking of story ideas and the meaning of life, I count my blessings. My family so far has avoided illness; hoping that continues. And, since I am in the media, I still have a job. So many family members and friends have been laid off due to this life-put-on-hold shutdown we are living with these days.
Reality finally began to sink in Thursday morning as I managed to find a little motivation and go out for a morning jog. It had been a few days ... four to be exact. Getting a little lazy in my old age. After being told to stay at home by our political leaders, the only thing easy to find these days is the kitchen cupboard. My jogging shoes, not so much.
But the temperature was perfect and the sun was shining — a perfect combination for a nice run.
However, something was missing from my morning adventure. There were only a handful of cars to maneuver and no school buses. There were very few people moving around at 8 a.m., which is very strange.
There was something a bit eerie with my 45-minute route.
Spring Street is usually full of cars heading toward the bridge — people scurrying to get to work on time. But on this day, there were only a few cars out on the road. The scenery got no better on State Street. During a normal Thursday, cars would have been lined up, heading toward downtown New Albany and Interstate 64. Not on this day.
As I searched for human life, I was confident I would find motorists on Green Valley Road. With Baptist Health Floyd employees and visitors coming in and out of the parking lot, it’s usually a risky proposition as I jog across the parking lot entrances. But it was clear sailing on Thursday. No cars to avoid.
The same for Green Valley School. No buses. No parents dropping kids off. Only a mowing crew, which provided me with the rich smell of spring ... the smell of baseball. Except not this year.
Daisy Lane resembled a ghost town as did Vincennes Street with New Albany High School sitting idle on this March day. The run was unlike any other ... even on Sunday mornings you find more people out than I did Thursday.
As someone said recently, streets these days resemble Christmas Day because there is very little activity. It’s quiet, eerie in a way. That is how I would define it.
So when will things get back to normal?
That is the billion-dollar question that no one can answer. If we isolate from one another and avoid large gatherings, the coronavirus has nowhere to go and will just die off, at least that is what we are being told. It seems like people are listening, and staying home except to buy groceries. Businesses are closed ... there is really nothing to do.
Just remember, no pain no gain. Hopefully, what we are going through now will pave the way for the world opening back up again in a few months.
There is very little we can do except what they tell us to do. It’s not easy and I know my anxiety level has tripled in the last two weeks.
So go outside, take a walk or go get takeout at your favorite restaurant. I know we will get through this, at least that is what people keep saying.
As for me, I will keep wandering around the office looking for the next great story idea. Hopefully it has nothing to do with food. I just can’t seem to stay out of the kitchen these days.
