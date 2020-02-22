I loved the original Floyd Central Superhicks.
The year was 1971 and the “Hicks” were having a magical basketball season. The school was still basically brand new, having opened in 1967, and no one thought its basketball team would be making noise in the state tournament so soon. No one.
They were the Cinderella team.
Coach Joe Hinton showed his hall of fame skills at a young age, guiding the team to Indiana’s State Finals. That team had so many good players — Tom and Jerry Schellenberg, and of course Jerry Hale.
Hale went on to play for Adolph Rupp at the University of Kentucky. It was quite a year, 1971. Hale signed with UK along with Jeffersonville’s Mike Flynn, and Silver Creek’s Steve Green was Bob Knight’s first recruit at Indiana. We were living in basketball heaven.
But maybe Hale’s biggest claim to fame since those glory years on the hardwood was becoming Facebook friends with your’s truly last week.
That’s right, one of the greatest high school players in Southern Indiana history, who played for the Baron at UK, is now my friend. If you don’t believe me ask Facebook.
I am pretty sure, however, that if Jerry Hale walked into a room, and I was the only one sitting there, he would have no clue who I was. But that is how Facebook works ... he and I are friends with several of the same people so my name popped up on his feed as a potential friend, so he sent me a request. We Facebook users have all done that before.
Jerry and I have maybe had one or two conversations in my 34 years working at this newspaper, but thanks to Facebook, we are now classified as friends.
I am nearing a Facebook milestone, thanks to Jerry Hale and New Albany Police officer Darren State, that many of you have already surpassed. I now have 996 friends, closing in on the magical 1,000 mark.
You would think that I am Mr. Social with so many friends, even though I have always considered myself a bit reserved, but Facebook is telling me a different story. I never thought I would have 1,000 friends.
And, of course, I don’t.
I wouldn’t know what to do with 1,000 friends. But my definition of a friend is much different than Facebook’s.
Try to follow along with your friends list to see if your list is a lot like mine. Of course family — which includes a sister, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins are part of my inner core of friends. And that is one of the great things about Facebook, being able to keep up with friends, including cousins Kelly in Canada and Kevin in Florida.
Then there are my really good friends, who I can count on one hand probably. I have friends, but only a few that I consider family.
Former and current co-workers are also an important group of Facebook friends to me. I shared a lot of ups and downs with many of these folks and want to keep up with their successes, whether I still work with them or not. It makes me proud to see them flourish elsewhere or at the News and Tribune.
Then there are people who I have befriended, or have befriended me through this job. While I sometimes don’t like being in the public eye, it has allowed me the opportunity to meet so many neat people who have become both acquaintances and friends.
And then there are Facebook friends who I barely know and rarely, if ever, talk to. But thanks to the magic of this social media platform, they are now part of my friends group. Jerry Hale would fall into this category.
What does it all mean?
Not much probably. But having 1,000 Facebook friends is a milestone ... it’s a very diverse group of people and professionals. While Facebook is criticized and sometimes that criticism is justified, it allows people to communicate with one another through their many devices. I know a lot of older people enjoy keeping up with family and others through Facebook.
As for me, it’s time I go out and make new friends, you can never have too many. So if some guy, in his 50s with a beard and notebook speaks to you out in public, don’t be surprised if you see a Facebook friend request a day or two later. I am on a mission, marching now toward 2,000 friends.
Did I tell you I have 840 Twitter followers? We will save that one for another day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.