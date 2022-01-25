During my 12 years as sports editor at The Tribune, now the News and Tribune, that began in 1985, I could always count on a few things always happening. New Albany fans would say Floyd Central was getting too much coverage, or Floyd Central fans would call and tell me New Albany and Providence were getting too much ink.
There was a time when someone actually measured the length of the articles to prove his point. In some ways, I miss those days.
I could also always count on New Albany legendary softball coach Jacque Hunter yelling at me, as only Jacque could, for not wearing red or black to one of his practices or games.
Like I said, those were the days.
I could also always count on Don Beck. Every Friday and Saturday night, as well as through the week, Don would be at games taking pictures for the newspaper.
When I started at The Tribune in 1985, it was almost like working with two local legends. Eddie LaDuke was editor and hired me, but I remembered him writing columns about the local sports scene while I was growing up and playing sports. And I remember Don Beck always being there taking photos at games or during spot news events. We used to always joke that Don beat the firefighters to the fires and the police to the traffic accidents. He was never too far from his scanner.
Unfortunately, that scanner went silent Monday afternoon. Don, who worked at The Tribune for 46 years and was the face of the paper for decades, died. He was 85.
Don was a Tribune, and Southern Indiana, legend. That is a word I don’t just throw around. But think about it, for 46 years he worked at the newspaper. For more than four decades, he was there, every day, taking photos and doing whatever he could to boost our coverage of New Albany and Floyd County news with a photo or two. He was a self-taught photographer who had a great eye for getting that perfect image of a dunk during a basketball game or a firefighter rushing into a house fire. Don knew what he was looking for and was never satisfied with just a so-so image.
Even on Saturday nights, with a deadline looming, Don made sure he had a good image before leaving a game. And remember, these were the days of developing your own film. He had to get back to the office and put his film through the process … in the developer, in the “fix” and then the dryer before being able to go through the negatives and make prints. It was not easy but we could always count on him giving us three or four images in plenty of time.
His photos, however, were just part of what he brought to that newspaper. I think Don knew everyone in New Albany and Southern Indiana. It was like walking through town with a famous politician. Everyone knew Don Beck. If we needed a contact or someone’s phone number, before email and the internet, all we had to do was ask Don.
Following Don’s retirement, we still kept in touch with an occasional round of golf, phone call or lunch. I would catch him up with the comings and goings at the newspaper, and he would tell me about a few things he heard at church, or at the hospital where he volunteered for years, that may make a decent story.
However, most of all he would talk about his family. He loved his family and took pride in their successes. That is what I will remember most about him I think was his love for his wife Earlene, his three daughters, grandkids and great-grandchildren.
Unfortunately, my contact list of friends and contacts keeps getting smaller. We have lost many local legends recently.
Now I have to delete Don Beck’s number from that list. But more than a contact, Don was a friend. While our random lunches or phone calls may be a thing of the past, I will never forget Don or what he stood for … hard work and love of family.
He taught all of us “young journalists” lessons that you couldn’t find in college textbooks. While I know we would frustrate him with a last minute changes to photo assignments, I never remember him raising his voice. He was always a class act and a true gentleman.
I will miss Don’s stories about his family or golf outings with his Cousin Dave. I will miss his sense of humor and his love for New Albany. But most of all I will miss Don. Rest in peace buddy!
Chris Morris worked at The Tribune and News and Tribune from 1985-2020.
