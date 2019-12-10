I am still amazed every time I drive past the new Slate Run Elementary School.
Remembering what the old school looked like, and how confusing it was to get around for visitors who didn't know what door to enter, the new state-of-the-art facility is impressive. The fact that people know how to construct buildings like that just blows my mind.
But even more impressive to me, maybe because I jog by it regularly, is the “Field of Dreams” being constructed on the site of the old Green Valley Elementary School. I doubt it will be called Field of Dreams, but for someone who grew up playing soccer at Sam Peden Community Park and old Buerk Field, it definitely is a thing of beauty.
It's hard to believe how far the sport has grown locally since it was introduced by Jim Dickman at New Albany High School in 1971. During the 1970s, New Albany was the only high school in Clark or Floyd counties to have a team. The IHSAA didn't recognize the sport when New Albany started fielding a boys' soccer team and some athletic directors, not Alex Thom thankfully, were not fans. Another sport, another headache I'm sure is what they were thinking.
But since that first team was formed, soccer, both locally and nationally, has just exploded. Every school now has boys' and girls' teams, and Louisville is building a stadium for a minor league pro team, which has become must-see entertainment. The popularity of soccer is at an all-time high.
Never, back in the day, would I have dreamed of a soccer field being constructed on the site of my old elementary school. It has kind of come full circle for me.
Watching the field take shape over the last several months, I couldn't help but think of the old days. The sport was still relatively new to the area when I started playing in the fall of 1975. We practiced at Community Park, a not-so-smooth surface, and had the pleasure of running the lake each day before practice. Our games on old Buerk Field were really kind of cool. We always drew large crowds, but the field was not built for soccer. Our goals in the early days came in three pieces — two sides and a cross bar that we had to put together and tear down after each game.
Despite none of us having played youth soccer growing up, New Albany had some powerhouse teams in those early years. Our competition came from Louisville parochial schools, and schools in Evansville and Indianapolis. New Albany won the 1975 Soccer Association State Title and always fielded teams full of good athletes during my tenure, minus me of course.
Now to think the high school team finally has a field to call home, that doesn't sit behind Prosser vocational school, should bring a sense of pride to all those guys who played during the sport's infancy at New Albany High School.
Kids now begin kicking a soccer ball around in YMCA leagues as soon as they can walk. I didn't even learn the rules of the game until I began playing as a high school freshman. I had some coordination and could run, which is all that was needed in those days. Coach Dickman did the rest. He taught us all the fundamentals and how to work as a team and play with a certain toughness. We had a little edge when we took the field. We were definitely never pushed around.
The Field of Dreams has really come together nicely and is a great addition to the Green Valley Elementary School property. It will provide years of entertainment, which will include an alumni game next spring. And yes, I will be there ... I may not be able to head a goalie's punt anymore, or kick a ball down the field with any distance, but there is no way I will pass up the opportunity to run around on the new field.
I can't help but wonder what Brian Lang or Marty Haas, two of the best to ever suit up in New Albany's famous striped jerseys and who are no longer with us, would say about the new field. I know they would both be beaming with pride. They both played key roles, as did many others, in getting the sport off the ground and making New Albany competitive in the sport of soccer.
Players will no longer have to worry about running the Community Park lake or playing on a makeshift field behind Prosser. They now have a home, a field where dreams really will come true.
