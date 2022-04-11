I formally met Eddie LaDuke in June of 1985 during a job interview. However, at the time I remember feeling as if I had known him since I was old enough to read.
As a child of the 1960s and ‘70s, my parents would get The Tribune each day, along with the Louisville Courier Journal. With no internet and four TV channels, that was the only way to keep up with the news.
It was also the only way I could keep up with local high school sports. I always turned to the sports page to see how the local teams fared and to read Eddie’s column. Eddie was sports editor of The Tribune during my childhood and not only did he cover games, he also wrote a couple of columns each week. He was friends with many of the coaches so he always provided great insight.
He was a local kid who was a success story. After graduating from New Albany High School, he played baseball at Indiana University and was one of the team leaders. He was so good he played two years in the New York Mets organization.
He came back home following his baseball career to become sports editor and eventually, managing editor of The Tribune. Everyone associated Eddie LaDuke and Don Beck with The Tribune during that time.
In 1985, I finally got to sit down with Eddie, who was managing editor at the time, and talk to him about a vacant position in The Tribune’s sports department. They needed a new sports writer, and since I followed local sports and was a New Albany boy who thought he could write, I felt like I was qualified.
I had absolutely no formal journalism training or experience at the time, had only taken a few writing classes, and was still a few years away from earning a college degree due to my part-time status, but nonetheless, I applied.
I still remember that interview. Eddie liked that I was local and that I kept up with the local high school sports scene, but he wanted someone with experience.
That was not me. I was not hopeful.
A few days after the interview Eddie called me. Since I did not have any writing clips, he wanted me to watch a baseball game on TV, write a story and turn it in to him.
So I tuned in to a Reds-Braves Saturday game on TBS, wrote up the most boring story ever created, and submitted it to Eddie. When he called to inform me that he had offered the job to someone else, I was not surprised.
That person, however, turned the job down. Eddie called me back and asked if I was still interested. I was and I guess I remained interested since I spent 35 years, 12 of which in the sports department, at The Tribune, now the News and Tribune.
Eddie gave me a chance to prove myself even when I probably did not deserve it. I would not have gotten an interview in today’s world and I know when I was editor of this newspaper, if an applicant did not have experience or a journalism degree, I would have tossed their resume to the side.
However, I guess Eddie saw something in me in 1985 that I did not see in myself. Not only did he bring me on, but he also helped to mentor me during that first year. He knew I was raw but eager. He never yelled, but instead encouraged me. Maybe he saw a little of himself in me. Neither one of us left high school thinking about a journalism career, but fate had something else in mind.
Eddie did not leave The Tribune after years of service with the fanfare he deserved. He was sports editor of The Tribune during a golden era and his columns attracted a wide audience. He had quite the following. He knew sports and he taught me to never forget the importance of a community newspaper’s sports section. High school sports sell papers.
I think a few years after he left I ran into him and we talked briefly, but I don’t remember thanking him for giving me a chance to prove myself. That is on me!
Eddie died last Tuesday at the age of 81.
If life in 2022 has taught us anything, it’s to thank those who have helped or encouraged us along the way. Be thankful! Life is just too short as we have all been reminded of recently and your Eddie LaDuke may pass away before you get a chance to say thanks.
Eddie was a good man and boss. But to me, he was much more!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.