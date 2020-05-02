It’s been a little strange being in the office in recent weeks. It’s mainly dark with little human life around, except for me. Thanks to the coronavirus, I have been flying solo at 318 Pearl St. for six weeks now as reporters work from home.
The walls have been good listeners, though, and the page designers in Anderson have provided some company, but the last few weeks have been spent in solitude.
In some ways maybe that is the way it is suppose to be. It’s helped me think about what I was going to say in my farewell column. It’s allowed me to reminisce about all the co-workers and friends I have made thanks to my 34 years working here.
I knew this day would come, either voluntarily or by being told to leave. Many of you have said they would have to carry me out of here, that I would die at my desk.
There have been days when I thought I might.
But thankfully I am leaving on my own terms. A great opportunity came to me a few weeks ago and I grabbed it. And thankfully, I don’t have to move, so I will still be around town. That is a good thing because what has kept me here all these years are the great people who reside in Southern Indiana. I never wanted to move from my hometown.
It would be impossible to name all the people who have helped me along the way. There are just too many folks to thank after 34 years.
There are a few, however, that I have to single out, starting with Eddie LaDuke.
Eddie was the man who hired me in July of 1985. I had no experience working at a daily newspaper, but knew I wanted to be a sportswriter. Since I was familiar with the area and the local sports scene, he gave me a chance. I was still in college but he rolled the dice, and I hope I haven’t let him down.
There is also no way I could leave the newspaper industry without a tip of the hat to Jim St. Clair, my adviser and mentor at Indiana University Southeast. Jim always encouraged and believed in me, at times when I was full of self-doubt.
There is also my family … my sister, who has always encouraged me and helped draft my resume in the summer of 1985 for The Tribune job; my parents, who gave me compliments for my stories whether deserved or not; and most of all my wife, who was more like a single parent during my early years when I worked every Friday and Saturday night, and only had Sunday off each week. She could have pressured me to find something else with two small kids at home, but she knew I had a passion for what I was doing. She has always been my rock.
And while we are talking about kids, my two daughters always accepted what I did and how my work dictated that I miss certain events, or show up late. They respect what I accomplished here.
Then there is Shea Van Hoy, who replaced me as managing editor at The Tribune years ago, but always treated me fairly as my boss. He could have made my life hell, or looked for ways to get rid of me since he was taking my place. He did the exact opposite and I have great respect for him.
Then there are my current bosses — Susan Duncan and Bill Hanson. If there is someone out there who knows more about editing duties and developing stories than Susan, I would be surprised. And Bill has just been an unbelievable publisher, keeping this newspaper moving forward during a time when this industry is facing many challenges. The two of them were great during my health issue two years ago and for that, I thank them.
Susan and Bill, along with my current and former co-workers, never stop in their effort to put together a quality local newspaper. Nothing compares to this newspaper, and nothing ever will. If you want to keep up with news in Clark and Floyd counties, then the News and Tribune is a must read.
What has made my time here most enjoyable are the people. I have met so many interesting people, many of whom I now call friends.
Some of the stories and beats I covered in the last three decades made me leave my comfort zone and tested my mental stamina. Sitting through three-hour plan commission meetings, and then rushing back and writing a story for publication under deadline will test all your skills as a reporter. It’s the true test, one I faced on many occasion. It kept me on my toes.
My skin is also a little thicker now, after 34 years of facing criticism, or from making a stupid mistake from time to time. This is not an easy job. When you put yourself out there you can expect to be criticized.
But I have no complaints. I have enjoyed a great ride here and the pluses outweigh the negatives by miles. Writing was my chosen profession, and it’s been a blast covering the people of New Albany and Floyd County.
This newspaper has been my life for three-plus decades. I think I have spent more time here than anywhere else. Even when I wasn’t in the office, I was never too far away mentally — you never really have an off day. When you think you do the phone rings.
But I leave here proud of my effort. … I always answered the call and at the time did my best. My dad always taught me if you take a job, you show up and give The Man a good effort. I truly hope The Man has been pleased with my effort.
My time here is done, but this paper will march on. It has strong leadership and has been part of this community for more than 150 years. It has seen many people come and go, and I just happen to be the latest.
So as I take my belongings and walk out of here next Thursday one last time, I will cherish every friendship and acquaintance I have made during my 34 years. From current and former co-workers to the thousands I have interviewed for stories, it’s been an honor.
But this New Albany boy has new adventures ahead of him. I wish you all peace and happiness.
