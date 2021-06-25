Although I’ve never tried to trap a monkey, if I ever need to, I know how it’s done.
Monkey hunters in Africa will take a hollowed-out gourd chained to a stake in the ground and put a yummy treat inside the gourd through a small hole in it. The secret: The monkey’s hand fits through the hole, but once it grabs the treat, its clenched fist can’t fit back out.
Hunters know that most monkeys won’t let go of the food, and even as they panic and rage trying to get their fist out, they will not let go of the treat. They’re trapped, although not really because they can easily get their hands out if they’re willing to forgo their grape or nut or piece of banana. But because they won’t, the hunters swoop in and capture them.
Have you ever had your fist in a gourd and struggled to the point of rage and exhaustion to get it out because of something you’re unwilling to let go of? Sadly, I have. Probably we all have.
I think back with great shame on the time my husband was unemployed for nearly a year while I was pregnant with our youngest daughter, the whole time trying desperately to find a job to support our growing family.
At the time, we lived in California near my family, and I had made it known that I did not ever want to move from that place. Ever. I had my sister nearby and a church I liked, and my life was just the way I wanted it to stay.
Meanwhile, my husband kept carefully broaching the subject that, due to the failing economy, he might not be able to find a job in the area and he might have to look elsewhere. I would reply, not carefully but loudly and firmly, “I will not leave my sister. I know God will help you find a job HERE.”
Case closed.
I prayed for God to do something, to open my husband’s eyes to see how wrong he was and to surprise him with a job he would love. And then God did do something! But it wasn’t what I had asked for, although it was exactly what I needed.
One day I overheard my husband on the phone with his mom. He said, “Mom, this is killing me. Nancy doesn’t want to move, but there aren’t any jobs here and I don’t know what to do.” For him to say that to his mom, I knew he really was dying over this and the person in the wrong was not him, but me. Up until then, with my fist clenched around a moldy piece of fruit inside a gourd, all I knew was that I did not want to move. I didn’t consider my husband at all, other than I expected him to bend to my wishes.
He, on the other hand, only wanted what was best for his family, and I only wanted what I wanted. Thankfully, God opened my eyes, and I instantly let go of the moldy piece of fruit. I told my husband how very sorry I was and that I would go wherever he found a job. Shortly after that, he was offered a job, a good job doing something he loved. It meant moving 250 miles away, but I welcomed it.
Recently, I learned “the rest of the story” about what happens to the monkeys that allow themselves to be trapped.
A word of advice: If it’s on the menu, don’t order the “bushmeat.”
And don’t be a monkey.
