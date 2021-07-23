This past week at church we had a guest speaker — who gave us homework.
Often when pastors give homework it’s something like “Go home and practice the 10 commandments until you get them right,” or some form of “Try to be a better person.”
Pastors are good at laying on the guilt so you walk out of church with your head dragging, vowing to do whatever it takes to be better.
I’ve been around church people enough to know that some think they don’t get their offering money’s worth unless they leave church feeling like they’ve been slapped around by God. But our guest pastor didn’t give us “go and do better” homework. He had talked about relationships, about feeling distant, maybe feeling like you want to reconnect but you don’t know how.
He was talking about our relationship with God, but also relationships with others. That hit home with me. He talked about how God never leaves us, so whenever we feel distant, we don’t have to work our way back to him. We can just pick up the conversation as if no time has passed.
Like, I can call my sister and say, “Remember the egg on the plate?” and she’ll remember the time we were doing dishes — I was washing, she was drying — and I washed only the front of a plate and missed the gooey egg yolk on the underside.
The pastor said we can do that with God. Just say, “Remember that time?” and he’s right there. He never left. He’ll never leave.
For our homework, the pastor told us to “Go and enjoy God.”
At my church sometimes we recite: “The chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy him forever.” That’s from the Westminster Catechism written in the 17th Century, but it still pertains to us today.
But how exactly does one enjoy God?
Before the church service, I had read a quote from C.S. Lewis from a passage in his book, “The Silver Chair.” The quote was quite long, but the sentence that caught my attention was: “The first step is to remember.”
The pastor had said, “Remembering renews relationships.”
So, I started remembering.
I remembered the time a friend and I went to some hot springs down in Sarasota and laughed as we tried to do yoga on the grass, and the time we went to Charlotte together and shared two slices of decadent cheesecake and how this friend and I had shared our lives for more than 25 years.
The remembering brought me closer to God, because he was the one who brought my friend and I together. I remembered some answers to prayers and remembered the faithfulness of God to keep me securely in his grip of grace when life has buffeted me, when I’ve felt swallowed and cocooned.
For me, enjoying God is the remembering and then sharing that remembrance with others. That’s the “glorifying God” part, the telling others of his goodness — He’s been good to me and he’ll be good to you, too.
I thoroughly enjoy telling others about the immeasurable grace of God, and as homework goes, that beats algebra any day.
