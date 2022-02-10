This is not new news, but there’s a virus going around that’s destroying us. It’s not COVID. It’s schadenfreude, the German word for the glee we feel over someone else’s misfortune.
For example, recently a Fox News host clapped as she announced that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Now, I could get all smirky and smug about that and wag my finger and tsk-task, but I’ve done similar things. Many times.
I love a good comeuppance, or as the late Darby Spangler used to say, “There’s nothing better than a good smoting.”
Just the other day, a friend and I were talking trash about someone, taking great joy over what we would like to see happen to this person. After we were done, I told my friend, “I think we just made Jesus sad.”
In a recent New York Times column, James Martin, a Jesuit priest, tackled the subject of schadenfreude, which I (not) coincidentally found the day my friend and I were eyebrows deep in it. Martin said it’s the “sweetest justice.” He also said, “indulged in regularly, schadenfreude ends up warping the soul.” He also said it’s just plain mean and Christians ought not do it.
Years ago, I knew of a woman who belonged to the same professional organization of Christian women authors and speakers that I did, and for some reason I was fixated on her success. Then I learned that she had done something I considered reprehensible, and I couldn’t wait for her to reap what she had sown, to crash and burn, to be publicly shamed. But that didn’t happen.
My consolation was that she had ugly hair, so I could at least take joy in that. But then she had her hair done differently and lost a ton of weight and looked fantastic, which ruined my anticipated schadenfreude. I wanted God to smite her and I wanted to see her getting smote.
There’s a lot of that going around these days. Everybody’s looking for a good smoting and it’s warping our souls. Martin wrote, “The problem is that even a mild case of schadenfreude is the opposite of Christian values. Jesus asked us to pray for our enemies, not celebrate their misfortunes. He wanted us to care for the sick, not laugh at them (or applaud).
“When Jesus was crucified alongside two thieves, he said to one of them, not ‘That’s what you get,’ but ‘Today you will be with me in paradise.’”
For me, my schadenfreude often stems from envy.
When someone has something I want, or something I think I deserve, I have to fight the urge to want that person to not succeed. It’s not just that I want what they have, but I want them to not have it, too.
The apostle James writes, “Where you have envy and contention, rivalry and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder, unrest and rebellion and every evil thing and morally degrading practice” (James 3:16, my paraphrase).
Or as the proverb says, “Envy rots the bones” (Proverbs 14:30). Likewise, schadenfreude warps the soul.
So, what’s the answer?
The same as with any sin: Run to Jesus. Better still, let’s run to him together.
