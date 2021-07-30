Recently, I bought an old used book, “A Year with Aslan: Daily Reflections from ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ by C.S. Lewis.”
For those unfamiliar with Narnia or the writings of C.S. Lewis, Aslan is one of Lewis’ main characters, a great Lion with a capital L because he’s the allegorical Christ figure in the stories, Jesus with a mane and a tail.
The book has 365 short passages from the Narnia books, one passage for each day of the year.
The March 20 page was dog-eared by the book’s previous owner, so I read it first. It’s a long passage from “Prince Caspian,” so I’ll paraphrase it: Aslan comes to a house and finds a little girl crying. He asks, “Why are you crying, my love?” “Auntie’s very ill. She’s going to die,” the girl says. Aslan enters the house and Auntie is “at death’s door,” but when she opens her eyes and sees Aslan looking at her, she smiles and says, “Oh, Aslan! I knew it was true. I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Have you come to take me away?” “Yes, dearest,” Aslan says. “But not the long journey yet.” As he speaks, color returns to Auntie’s face and her eyes grow bright again. She sits up and says, “Why, I do declare I feel THAT better. I think I could take a little breakfast this morning.”
This reminded me of one of my pastor’s favorite things to talk about, the face of God — having the face of God. Auntie was dying and then the Lion gave her his face.
My pastor tells a story about a little boy who can’t sleep and climbs into bed with his dad. The dad is turned away from his son, which distresses the boy. He tells his dad, “I want your face.” Once the dad turns toward his son, all is well.
One of the first Bible verses that ever grabbed my full attention is Psalm 27:8 where the psalm writer says to God, “When you said, ‘Seek my face,’ my heart said of you, ‘Your face, Lord, I will seek.'”
God invites the psalm writer — and us — to seek his face. It’s a heart request and a heart response, a love invitation and reply. God tells us to seek his face, but he also offers it to us, often as a surprise, often when we feel the most undeserving, always when we need it most, like sun rays bursting out from behind storm clouds after a torrential rain.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you,” goes the blessing in Numbers 6:24-26. “The Lord lift up his face to you, and give you peace.”
Because of Christ, God makes his face shine upon you (and me!). He is gracious to you, lifts his face to you and gives you peace, his peace that surpasses all human understanding, guarding your heart and mind, keeping you from fear.
The God of the universe gives us his face, a sign of loving intimacy, of his desire toward his people. To that, the only thing my heart can say is: “Your face, Lord, I will seek.” Or like Auntie, “Why, I do declare I feel THAT better. I think I could take a little breakfast this morning.”
