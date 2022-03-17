Last month, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported the increased use of sleep aids such as sleeping pills and melatonin, etc. since the start of the pandemic. It’s not surprising. When life is stressful and uncertain, it’s not easy to shut your brain off once your head hits the pillow.
Just the other day I was getting coffee and overheard people at a nearby table talking about the trouble they’ve been having either falling asleep or staying asleep. I don’t have any trouble falling asleep in my recliner chair around 8 p.m. every night, and once I’m in bed the ZZZZs come quickly. However, I often wake up in the middle of the night, unable to fall back to sleep.
It doesn’t help that I have cats who like to play hockey on the bare floors throughout the house at 3 a.m., making slap shots with their paws, using who knows what as a puck. Sometimes nightmares wake me up. Sometimes I lie awake thinking about all I need to do. Sometimes I’m anxious about things I can’t control.
Just now I Googled “I can’t sleep” and got 2,770,000,000 results, which means a whole lot of people out there also can’t sleep.
This Lenten season I’m following a daily devotional called “The Lent Project,” from CCCA, the Center for Christianity, Culture and the Arts at Biola University. Each day, between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, CCCA sends out an email with a scripture, a short devotional essay, a poem, an image of a work of art and a song. This year, the scriptures are taken from the Psalms.
The devotional from March 5 contained a poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning called “The Sleep,” and the scripture was Psalm 127:1-2: “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who builds it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain. It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows. For so he gives his beloved sleep.”
In her poem, Browning ended each of her nine stanzas with: “He giveth his beloved sleep.” God builds the house, he guards the city. And he giveth his beloved, his people, sleep.
The year 2020 started with the continent of Australia on fire. Then came COVID. Then we had an election that tore our nation apart, plus more COVID. And now, as I write this, an evil mad man is wreaking havoc on the world. Who knows what will be happening by the time you read this?
But whatever is happening, whatever fire we go through — God never promised his people would be spared from trouble or sorrow — whatever may be, God has promised he would go with us and his presence would give us a peace that surpasses our very understanding.
Recently, I talked to a local man who went to Ukraine to get married. A week later, he and his bride were fleeing for their lives into Poland. Both of them Christians, as they told me their story over the phone, they kept saying, “We’ve not been afraid.”
That’s because God giveth his beloved strength when we need it and grace that is more than sufficient, and God giveth his beloved sleep.
We can rest in that.
