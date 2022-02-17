Over the years I’ve listened to hundreds of stories from people about their faith, no two alike. I remember one young guy who told me he grew up in church, but once he got older he didn’t want to follow Jesus anymore. That is a common part of many people’s stories.
The young guy didn’t go into detail, but he said he had done a lot of stuff he knew was wrong and that he hadn’t been interested in doing what was right. Then one day he was driving in a thunderstorm and his car hydroplaned.
He said there was a ledge ahead of him that he just knew he was about to go over and braced himself for the inevitable. But then his car stopped abruptly and he didn’t plunge to either serious injury or death.
He said as he thought about what had just happened and how it could’ve ended, he heard God say to him, “Give me another chance.”
With tears welling in his eyes he told me, “That totally broke me. God wasn’t saying, ‘I’ll give YOU another chance,’ but he asked me to give him one.”
When people say, “I heard God say” — I don’t know. I wasn’t there. I can’t verify it. But God is God and he speaks to people. However, if you ever think you hear God tell you to rob a convenience store or cheat on your spouse, that’s not God you’re hearing. Of that I am certain.
Another thing of which I am certain: It’s God’s kindness that leads to repentance (Romans 2:4).
After God told his people to “bring the full tithe,” the full 10% of their crops into the storehouse as the Law required, he also told them to test him to see if he wouldn’t “open the windows of heaven for (them) and pour down for (them) a blessing until there is no more need” (Malachi 3:10).
God is a judge and he is king, but he is good and he is kind and he loves to show mercy and give grace.
My pastor said this past week that God’s people are recipients of an ancient love. From before the start of creation, God loved us.
“I have loved you with an everlasting love. Therefore, with loving kindness I have drawn you,” God says through the prophet Jeremiah (Jeremiah 31:3).
I love that!
So, because of God’s love, this young guy gave God another chance. He said he realized that God was the kind of God who came to die for people who didn’t deserve it and that in his own rebellion, God still reached out to him in love, stopped his car and stopped him from destroying his life.
Jesus, God in the flesh, came to us, continues to come to us, giving us another chance, many “another” chances. And sometimes to the rebels and runaways, the church wounded and the world weary he says, “Give me another chance.”
He says to his people, “Test me, and see if I won’t open the windows of heaven for you….”
That’s the kind of love worth taking a chance on, don’t you think?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.