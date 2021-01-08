All this week I’ve had a song playing in my head, “On the Willows” from the musical “Godspell” and taken from Psalm 137. A song of bitter lament, I’ve been hearing the part that goes: “How can we sing, sing the Lord’s song, in a foreign land?”
The ancient Israelites had been taken captive by the Babylonians, and as they wept by the waters of Babylon and remembered Zion, they hung up their harps. “For there our captors required of us songs...of mirth, saying, ‘Sing us one of the songs of Zion!’” wrote the psalmist.
With this pandemic that has devastated our globe, with this political turmoil that is destroying our nation, with the start of a new year and the uncertainty of what lies ahead — can it get any worse? (yes, it can) — it feels a lot like we are being held captive by forces we are powerless to overcome.
How can we sing? How can we sing anything other than songs of melancholy and sadness?
On Christmas Day I posted something from Christian author Ann Voskamp: “Christ followers know that suffering is a given, that suffering alone is unbearable — and we are given SomeOne who bears the suffering with us.” A friend, who nearly died from COVID-19 and is still suffering through what looks to be a long recovery from it, commented: “I needed to know that right now.”
It wasn’t a “Jingle Bells” Christmas for so many people this year. Voskamp writes: “Christ-followers do more than believe some things are true, they trust that SomeOne is here.” We may have no niggling of an idea what’s around the corner...the doctor’s report for Mama’s next round of tests could end up as some alarming news being batted around on the church’s prayer chain for the next six years, and the diabetes alarm that jolts us awake at 3:17 a.m. may have us holding a seizuring son while his eyes roll back in his head and someone fumbles with the glucagon needle to shoot a lifeline of glucose into his blood.
“Prodigals may never come home. Addictions might suck the hope right out of the veins. Mental illness may lurk ominous around the edges of family, strained relationships may yank out chunks of pulpy heart, and I may go ahead and let myself down so hard for the gazillionth time that I smash all my hope in any shiny tomorrows.
“But God. SomeOne is actually here — SomeOne unseen who is actually closer than the next unseen breath that fills your lungs, and that which is unseen can be here, keeping you alive.
“Breathe. SomeOne is here. Not some idea, not some philosophy, not some theology — SomeOne.
When I read that, I hear another song playing in my head: the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.” Taken from verses in Revelation, the final, triumphant book of the Bible, Handel wrote in 1741:
“Hallelujah...For the Lord God omnipotent reigneth!
“Hallelujah...The kingdom of this world is become the kingdom of our Lord and of His Christ...And He shall reign for ever and ever!
“King of kings, forever and ever, hallelujah, hallelujah, and Lord of lords, forever and ever, hallelujah, hallelujah!”
How can we sing?
We can sing because no matter what goes on around us SomeOne — God — is with us; we can sing because he is victor and because we are his.
