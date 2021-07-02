Each night before we eat dinner, my husband prays. I love the way he prays.
We’re usually in the kitchen dishing out food, swatting cats off the counter, as he’s asking God for strength for a friend or a blessing for me “because she’s cranky and needs one,” he’ll say.
Lately my contribution to our nightly prayer time has been an urgent plea that God would give our littlest cat the sense to come inside from the screened porch when there’s lightning, especially when we’re not home and able to grab her.
Our form probably doesn’t fit the mold of what some might think praying should look like, and I’m sure our substance is lacking. We should probably pray more about world peace instead of a cat that isn’t afraid of thunderstorms, and I should probably stop swatting at cats until we say “Amen.”
But this one thing my husband and I both know: God hears and welcomes our awkward prayers because we belong to him.
Another thing I know: Religious people often make prayer difficult by putting form over substance. In a recent Christianity Today article, Kyle Strobel recalls the time he and some other seminary students went to the home of one of their professors. While there, the professor began expounding on one of his pet peeves: when people pray to the wrong person of the Trinity.
Some biblical scholars adamantly argue that the only proper prayer is TO the Father, THROUGH Jesus the Son, BY the power of the Holy Spirit.
After the professor finished his rant, he suggested that they “close in prayer” and asked who among them wanted to pray.
No one said a word.
“After a minute or two, everyone started laughing because we knew what was going on,” Strobel writes. “We had become so self-conscious about praying correctly that no one wanted to pray.”
It’s awkward to pray out loud in a group setting, especially if you’re not gifted with public speaking skills or you’re afraid you’ll do it wrong.
“It’s all too easy to focus on praying the right way to the detriment of actually praying,” Strobel writes. “But this is where prayer goes to die.”
He adds, “If prayer becomes a place to pray about what we think God wants us to pray about and not what is on our hearts, then we simply won’t do it.”
The one I call my uncle dad sent out a newsletter last week about the “problem with prayer.”
As a pastor, he has seen people despair over their lack of commitment to prayer and then set out to create an “effective prayer life” thinking that a “season of prayer” will reflect their seriousness and commitment and, therefore, please God — until they hit a wall after the first 10 minutes.
Then the mind wanders, guilt sets in and we vow to try harder, he said in his newsletter.
“Eventually prayer becomes the proverbial ‘hot stove’ the cat sits on: He won’t ever sit on a hot stove again, but he won’t sit on a cold one either,” he said.
That’s why I like my prayer time with my husband. No fancy, theological words, just what’s on our minds.
Sometimes it’s just me blurting out, “Oh, dear Jesus, we’re such a mess. Lord, have mercy on us all!”
“And please don’t let lightning strike our cat.”
Amen.
