A few weeks ago, my husband and I returned to the church we sometimes attend in Tampa. Since it’s 70 miles away, it’s not our home church, but it is familiar, and it felt good to have the pastor’s face light up when he saw us and remember our names when he greeted us.
It feels like life is returning to normal, and for us, normal is going to church.
I’ve been a member of my local church for almost 30 years and recently returned to regular in-person worship after a year of staying away because of the pandemic.
Although tuning in online had its perks — watching the church service barefoot from my couch, eating snacks — it’s not the same as intentionally getting in my car and driving the 12 miles.
I park by the west entrance because Cliff Morehead is the greeter at that door. He always covers the W on the sign that says “West Entrance” with a paper B and tells everyone who notices it that it’s the “Best Entrance.” He also tapes a scripture reference on a piece of paper to the entrance wall. Then there’s seeing the drummer, Scott Chmura. I first met him when he was 16 and the drummer in the high school swing band and also in a rock band. He had spiky, bleached-blond hair and drummed with invisible drumsticks as I interviewed him at his mom’s kitchen table for a newspaper story 10-14 years ago. I always look for him in the drummer’s booth.
I also always look for Jan and Pat, two very cool older ladies who are sisters. Jan is married to Charlie, who wears brightly colored jackets. Jan likes sparkly shoes and she calls me “baby girl.”
Her hugs are my emotional medicine. So are hugs from Earline Stephens. I didn’t know just how important in-person church is until I was gone for a year and didn’t have those hugs.
The Bible compares the church to a body, made up of many parts, all working together. I could do life without a leg or an arm, but it would be challenging. To function fully, we need all of our toes and fingers, our spleen and kidneys.
I need Jan and Pat, Earline and Tara, my friend for the past 25-plus years. I need Scotty the drummer, Duwanna Dickert in her jean jacket, Patricia with her cute, short red hair and her two sons.
These, my “peeps,” and others too numerous to name, carried me with their presence and their prayers during some of my darkest times.
Today I read this in Christianity Today about the importance of “embodied” (in person) church: “Embodied church is not a relic of the past. It is the unceasing way to be human. We are made of dust and dirt, life breathed into us, animating and energizing us to live and move as embodied humans in God’s embodied world. There is no substitute for this. To be human is to be embodied. And the church is not only where we gather but who we are, in the fullest and most alive way possible.”
Or as my pastor wrote in an email last week:
“Worship is never about you and Jesus — it’s always about all of us meeting, worshiping, praying to, praising and learning about Jesus together. So, if you’ve gotten out of the habit — it’s time to do ‘together’ again!”
Hope to see you there.
