Here’s a riddle: What has 15 actors, four settings, two writers and one plot?
The answer: 632 Hallmark Christmas movies.
I’ll add: beautiful winter coats, hats and scarves, impeccably decorated homes, snow and mugs of cocoa. Sometimes there’s a prince from an unspecified European country.
There’s always a “meet cute” and a misunderstanding. Sometimes a neighborhood landmark needs to be saved or an estranged relationship needs to be reconciled. Although I cringe as I admit this, I’ve been watching Hallmark Christmas movies. It’s my husband’s fault. He has a friend who watches them and when he’s visiting and they’re on TV, he says he can’t help but watch them too.
One day he came home saying, “Quick! Turn on the Hallmark Channel!” He had to see how the movie ended. It ended the way they always end, with a kiss. Love wins. In every movie, at least the ones I’ve seen, love wins. That’s the hallmark, the distinctive feature, of Christmas. It’s the ultimate true love story.
However, unlike a Hallmark movie, there’s no “meet cute,” the moment where the couple first meet under humorous or awkward circumstances. In the love story that is Christmas, the Son of God leaves heaven and comes to Earth to profess his love to a stiff-necked people who not only reject him, but eventually kill him. That would be us.
Unlike a Hallmark movie where the beloved is flawed but beautiful, not so much with us. And that’s the wonder of the story, that God, in the person of Jesus, would choose to set his love on us. The Bible records a number of love stories. There’s Boaz, a kind, rich man who marries a poor young widow who is not even an Israelite.
There’s Isaac, the son of Abraham and Sarah, and Rebekah whose marriage is personally arranged by God, with the couple being introduced to each other by an angel.
With Joseph and Mary, Joseph goes against his culture to marry an unwed, pregnant virgin, chosen by God to be the mother of Jesus.
But the love story that most resembles the relationship between God and us is Hosea and Gomer. God tells the prophet Hosea to marry Gomer, a prostitute. This is God’s way of showing his people how he feels about their idolatry, likening their straying and unfaithfulness to Gomer’s adultery. God also uses Hosea’s continual forgiveness of Gomer to demonstrate his grace and love to us.
“As a bridegroom rejoices over his bride, so will your God rejoice over you” (Isaiah 62:5). Jesus came to Earth to pursue the very ones who scorned him.
My husband particularly likes the Hallmark movies about a prince or king. Often, the prince is about to enter an arranged marriage that he’s not thrilled about, but then he meets a girl who, at first, is all wrong for him. But he loves her and spends the rest of the movie proving his love, winning her over. Because it’s a Hallmark movie, love wins.
For us, because Jesus is our King, the greatest love wins.
Merry Christmas.
