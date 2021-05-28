This morning I randomly decided that today would be a holy day, although I didn’t have a clue how I would pull it off.
The early Puritans believed that holiness was found in the everydayness of life, from the warmth of the sun on one’s face to “the tender rain that causes me to think of the gospel showers that water my soul,” as it says in “The Valley of Vision,” a collection of Puritan prayers.
This morning, it was cool enough outside to open the windows, although opening windows isn’t particularly a holy activity, although maybe it is. I laughed as our cats raced each other throughout the house, as if practicing for next year’s Kentucky Derby, then as they wrestled on my white bedspread, leaving clumps of reddish brown and dark brown fur all over it.
Recently, I discovered the perfect trick to get the fur up, using a damp (not wet) wash cloth. As I wiped up enough fur clumps to build a kitten, my heart swelled as I thanked God for my cats and for my comfortable, cozy bed and for my husband of 46 years with whom I’ve shared it and everything else.
Laughing and discovery and heart-swelling gratitude, I believe, are holy. Also this morning, I purged my closet of clothes I no longer wear, and some I never did wear, to give away so another woman who likes the colors gray and blush can have them.
Pulling the clothes off their hangers, I began praying for whomever would wear them next, asking God to answer the deepest prayers of her heart, that she would know the comforting arms of the Father, just as I have known them. It was a holy moment, of that I am certain.
For lunch I got a burrito from Taco Bell and ate it in my car while listening to the radio. They played one of my all-time favorite songs that we sing at church, “Before the Throne.” It was a holy moment, eating my bean burrito, drinking my Diet Mountain Dew and listening to how “my name is graven on His (God’s) hands” and my name “written on his heart.”
Later, I sat out on my back patio in silence, listening to the wind rustle through the trees, watching the clouds change shapes, feeling the rise and fall of my chest as I inhaled and exhaled, thinking about how God has breathed life into his creation and into me and how every one of us has a holy purpose.
Earlier today my purpose was to clean out the cat’s litter box and give them fresh water, thaw out a piece of steelhead trout for dinner, chop cabbage to make coleslaw, fold the clothes from the dryer.
All day I’ve been struck by the holiness of all these ordinary, everyday moments, simple in their activity, yet richly infused with the presence of Christ.
In the 66 years I’ve been on this Earth I’ve raised two children, loved one man. I’ve awkwardly tried to share my faith with people and I’ve learned to make a perfect pot of rice. This has been my purpose, bits and moments of a life lived in the holy love of God.
My thought at the end of the day: My life is holy, because it’s God’s holiness, not mine, a gift from God to a grateful sinner saved solely and wholly by his grace.
