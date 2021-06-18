Here are my three new vocabulary words for 2021: Ibotta, Rakuten and Ethereum.
Ibotta and Rakuten are cashback shopping apps and Ethereum is a cryptocurrency. All three are my newest obsessions, although they’re quickly losing their luster.
Let’s start with Ibotta. After each trip to the market, I submit my receipt through the Ibotta app on my phone and certain items net cash back, from 10 cents to $2 or more. I can also earn bonuses, from an extra 50 cents to $10, usually by the number of qualified items purchased in a week or month time period.
My rule is to never buy anything featured on Ibotta that I wouldn’t normally buy, except the other day I bought some peanut butter-stuffed pretzels dipped in chocolate for a $1 cashback and a jar of no-sugar peanut butter for another $1 cashback because then I could get a $10 bonus. Yes, I know buying chocolate-dipped and no-sugar is counterproductive, but we’re talking $12 here, folks.
Rakuten is a similar app, but it’s only for online purchases. Between the two apps, so far this year I’ve earned $251.66, which I’ve deposited in my PayPal account. Last year when I started shopping with these apps and raking in all this “free” money, I told my husband I was saving it for our Christmas going-out-to-eat extravaganza, specifically for fancy appetizers. However, with the pandemic, our Christmas out-to-eat plans were canceled and I had $217 waiting to be spent.
Luckily, a friend told me that cryptocurrency was the newest hot thing and people were getting ridiculously rich from their investments in it. Also luckily, you can buy/sell cryptocurrencies through PayPal, and since the money in my account was “free” money in the first place, I put all of it into Ethereum. It shot up by more than $50 after the first few days.
But seconds after I started humming, “We’re in the money,” my balance plunged nearly $100 and it’s been inching toward oblivion ever since. I’m pretty sure this is what the Old Testament writer of Ecclesiastes meant when he wrote about the futility of “chasing the wind.”
Ironically, that’s what my pastor spoke about this past week at church. Also ironically, that was the very day I bought the peanut butter-stuffed, chocolate-dipped pretzels and the no-sugar peanut butter AND earned $2.55 cashback free money through Rakuten for buying a pair of shoes online.
I think God likes irony.
On the one hand, playing around with these shopping apps and investing in cryptocurrency, whatever that even is, for me is just playing around. On the other hand, I actually spent money that I work hard for on peanut butter-stuffed, chocolate-dipped pretzels that I will eat and then moan because I also want to lose weight. Not to mention that the cashback I “earned” has gone toward an investment that’s currently losing money.
If I had a third hand I’d add: Thankfully, I’ve always recognized the folly of it all and know that the only sure thing is to put my hope and trust in God alone.
As my pastor said, this life is but a vapor, and chasing anything other than God to satisfy my soul is a lesson in futility.
My proof: As of this morning, my Ethereum balance is at $126.82, and there’s an unopened jar of no-sugar peanut butter in my pantry that I’ll probably never eat.
