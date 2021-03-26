With Easter only days away, I’m just now stopping to think about Lent. I blame it on the pandemic. Christianity Today writer Jen Pollock Michel says this past pandemic year has “whittled all of us down and apprenticed us in losses of many forms.”
For us to even think about “practicing Lent,” with its “deprivations and renunciations,” Michel asks, “How can we even rouse the will to do so?” She writes, “On the surface, Lent’s 40 days of self-denial might seem like the very last thing we need. And yet I would argue the opposite.
“Our pandemic lives have brought us face to face with the same temptation that plagued the monks centuries ago — the sin of acedia — or as author Kathleen Norris calls it, the ‘inability to rouse yourself to give a damn.’”
As one of the “seven deadly sins,” acedia, also known as sloth, isn’t totally laziness, although that’s one of its expressions.
Years ago when my church did a sermon series on the seven deadly sins, when it came to acedia I told a pastor friend: “I love that word! It sounds so much more refined than sloth. It sounds medical and, therefore, not one’s fault — I can’t help it; I’ve been diagnosed with acedia.”
He replied: “I hate to tell you this, but acedia is so much worse than sloth. It’s the feeling that God has gone away and, not only that, I don’t care. It’s religion without passion. It’s ho-hum in his presence.”
Michel says the pandemic has magnified the temptation toward acedia in that the restrictions placed on us — lockdowns, social distancing, closed businesses, not being able to travel or vacation or be normal — stirred up our boredom. For some, life has become tedious and same, our spirits prone to inertia and laziness and a turning inward. That’s been one of my biggest demons I’ve wrestled with this past year.
Prone to acedia, I’ve become content in my isolation, and I fight to rouse myself to give a damn. “After months of carrying life in its most tedious and banal forms, we feel exhausted,” Michel writes. “People give up on church, give up on marriage, give up on faith, because it all feels like a lot of work and very little fun.” She adds that the cure for acedia, the lack of giving a damn, is twofold.
First, it’s love. It’s remembering: “...while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). That God loves us in our sin and his love pulls us out of it, strengthens us to be able to say no to it. His love atones for it, redeems it and redeems us.
Second, it’s endurance and perseverance. It’s looking ahead, moving forward toward Christ and the cross, and beyond to the resurrection, his and ours, and our reward with him in eternity.
Lent is the runner’s daily practice, lacing up the shoes and hitting the pavement day after day, even if we don’t want to. Even if it’s too hard and the bed too comfy — and “who cares anyway?”
Lent reminds us that, “For the joy that was set before him, Christ endured the cross” (Hebrews 12:2).
So, we continue our spiritual disciplines, our acts of self-denial, not to earn God’s love, but because we already have it. And self-denial is good for our souls as it gets us off the couch and on our knees and into God’s presence, turning our acedia to praise and our praise to action.
