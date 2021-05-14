Recently, a friend posted on Facebook a copy of a letter from a church to a woman in the congregation. The letter called out the woman’s lack of church attendance, also that it had come to the church’s attention that she was living a “sinful lifestyle” and needed to stop immediately.
“If these issues are not corrected and public repentance made by Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, we will withdraw fellowship” — signed, “The Elders,” it said.
I understand confronting sin and the need for confession and repentance and that the church has an obligation to keep itself pure, but this made me sad and also angry. James 5:16 says, “Confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed,” not humiliated.
In a recent column I wrote about learning to love like Jesus loved. Jesus never shied away from confronting people about their sin, but he also never once used shame to do so.
Last week, in my pastor’s sermon about confronting people with the truth, he said that too often we sinful humans “weaponize truth,” using our words to attack others, beat them down, to show our superiority. He said some people derive great pleasure out of destroying others with their words and “get life” out of being critical.
When I was a kid, I was known as the family “rat fink,” running to my mom or dad with a delicious tidbit of dirt on my sister or brothers any time I could. “I really hate to tell you this, but ____,” is how I would begin my tattletale.
But Jesus was never a tattletale or a finger-pointer. He never took delight in seeing someone’s sin being outed. He told the truth — boldly — to people about their sin, but he never beat them down. He never used shame or condemnation.
I’ve been watching the gospel TV series, “The Chosen,” about the life of Jesus.
In a season one episode, Jesus meets a woman, and in the course of their conversation he tells her that he knows of her sinful lifestyle, although he doesn’t put her down or call her names.
Instead, Jesus talks to her about water and thirst, and about the living water he has that would become in her “a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” She’s surprised and curious and skeptical. She tries to change the subject, and then she runs off to tell everyone she knows, “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did!”
In the first episode of season two, this same woman, now a follower of Christ, is still excitedly telling people about the man who told her everything she ever did. What would’ve happened if, instead, Jesus had called her a disparaging name and ordered her to go to the temple and tell everyone publicly what she had done behind closed doors?
I love Romans 4:2 where it says it’s God’s kindness that leads to repentance. God is kind in the way his Spirit points out sin. In our hearts we hear, “You told a lie,” not “You’re a damn liar,” “You stole,” never “You’re nothing but a thief.”
Jesus told the woman, “You’ve had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband” (John 4:1-30). He spoke the truth, but with kindness and compassion — and then offered her a better way. What would our churches and our homes be like if we could learn from Jesus?
