When my husband and I were in the Air Force, we were stationed at Loring AFB in northern Maine, two miles from the Canadian border. While there, we and another couple went to New Brunswick, Canada, for dinner one night. After ordering our food, our dinner companion, Frank, whispered to me, “I forgot to warn you — Canadians don’t pasteurize their milk.”
Not wanting to contract whatever it is you might contract by drinking unpasteurized milk, when the waitress brought me the glass of milk I ordered, I asked her if she had any American milk instead. Then, as I tried to explain how I didn’t want foreign organisms upsetting my American gastrointestinal tract, she looked at me as if I had three heads. Everyone at the table started laughing.
How was I to know Frank was putting one over on me? I had also fallen for the new troop trickery of being told by a supervisor to go get 1,000 yards of flight line and a dozen sky hooks — ASAP. I didn’t know “flight line” was another name for the runway and there’s no such things as “sky hooks.” It was just a way to test the gullibility of a new troop. I failed the test, but it gave my sergeant something to laugh about.
Of all the books I’ve written, one of my favorites is “Prayers God Always Answers.” One of the prayers is: Help me believe. Help me know what is true. When the Romans arrested Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, they took him before Pontius Pilate, the governor of Judea. As Pilate interrogated him, Jesus said, “...for this I have come into the world: to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice” (John 18:37). Pilate asked him, “What is truth?”
In an earlier exchange with his followers, Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Jesus also said, “You are truly my disciples if you remain faithful to my teachings. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32).
The Bible warns against false teachers and false prophets, says they WILL come, sneaking in among the believers, bringing destructive heresies, pointing to false messiahs, leading the flock of Christ away.
“For there is going to come a time when people won’t listen to the truth but will go around looking for teachers who will tell them just what they want to hear,” writes the apostle Paul. “They won’t listen to what the Bible says but will blithely follow their own misguided ideas” (2 Timothy 4:3-4).
We live in an age where truth is no longer valued and gullible people are increasingly being led astray. Some of the most gullible people are those who think they’re not, or think they can’t be fooled. That’s why we Christians must rely on the truth found in scripture and not what we read on Facebook or Twitter.
False teaching is nothing new, but through digital technology today it travels faster and farther than ever before, ensnaring and enslaving people in its wake.
Scary, isn’t it?
The only way to spot a lie is by studying and knowing the truth, the truth that points to Christ alone. And the truth will set you free. It might even keep you from igniting an international incident over milk.
