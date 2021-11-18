Dear God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth:
Last year I began my Thanksgiving psalm to you by saying, “How can one give thanks for a year dominated by disease, death and destruction, panic and chaos and hatred?
“It feels like the gates of hell opened up and dumped its evil on our lives.”
This year there’s been more of the same, times 12 or 112!
And yet, there’s still much to be thankful for.
I still have a job where I can do what I love. I still have a comfortable home, a cozy bed, kids who are doing well, a husband I love and who still loves me.
I still have a church that puts the gospel above politics and petty factions, where Jesus reigns, where there’s goodwill and laughter, where sinners are welcomed and grace abounds.
Thank you, Lord, that you still the hearts and minds of those who come to you with their fears of the future and regrets of the past.
You are still the God of creation. You are still in control, even if everything appears otherwise.
Thank you, Lord, for being a shelter in times of trouble, and these are, indeed, troubling times.
Thank you, Lord, for your words of comfort: “You still the noise of the seas...the noise of the waves and the tumult of the peoples” (Psalm 65:7), and “The Lord your God in your midst, the Mighty One, will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you with his love and rejoice over you with his singing” (Zephaniah 3:17).
You still my soul when I’m overwhelmed with restless thoughts.
Thank you for your joy that is my strength, for your promises that are true, your mercies that never fail and are new every morning and your love that will not ever let go.
Thank you that no matter what the news headlines are or what people on Facebook are fighting about, I can “let not (my) heart be troubled” (John 14:1).
My memory is like a sieve, but I still remember your word that I’ve hidden in my heart.
When the world around me shakes and crumbles, I’m thankful for your always comforting Holy Spirit who whispers to my heart, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10), and my heart quiets within me.
Lord, thank you, too, for the little things that make life sweet: ultra-fine-point black ink pens and grilled grouper sandwiches, for warm, fuzzy blankets and comfy Vionic sneakers.
Thank you for the silly looking birds that wander through our yard looking for snacks in the wet grass after it rains.
Thank you for rain and for violins and oboes and air fryers.
Thank you, Lord, for hope, for its light that shines in this dark world and points to the brightness of eternity.
Thank you for your peace that passes all human understanding.
I’ve often said, which you have taught me, that if I have peace, your peace, I can endure anything. That’s what we all want anyway, isn’t it, Lord? Peace with you and peace with each other?
Lord, this has been another terrible and difficult year for us all. So much strife, so much distrust and hatred and loss.
We are so very broken, and yet, you restore broken things, taking the shattered pieces of our lives and the messes we have made and using them for your greater purposes.
Thank you, Lord, that you are making all things new.
Thank you that, even in 2021, with so much sorrow and turmoil, you have been faithful, and you have been good.
You always have been and always will be, and I am still, and hopefully always, thankful.
