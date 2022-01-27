For several weeks I’ve been thinking about dragons.
Not the giant, fire-breathing kind, but the tiny sea dragons, of which there are only three species and whose natural habitat is only the waters of southern Australia. They may be my favorite creatures.
I first saw them at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa. These tiny beings resemble seahorses with faces that look like horses, although with longer snouts. Sea dragons also are covered with delicate-looking leafy, translucent lobes of skin that look like plants or seaweed. They look like colorful, floating underwater plants, so small, so odd. The first time I saw them, I gasped, the same way I gasp in awe at the sight of a pink and golden sunrise as I leave my house for work in the mornings.
My pastor calls it the allure of creation, the awe of wonder that we crave as we behold the beauty of nature. I think it must be instinctual, something we’re born with, because even people who say they don’t believe in God will say they believe in, or appreciate, the beauty of nature.
To me, the creation is evidence of a Creator, of a designer and architect, an artist, a builder. There’s order and purpose to creation, and there’s also whimsy. Why else would there be sea dragons? As far as I can tell, they don’t do much of anything except float and look like seaweed.
But God made them and declared, “It is good.”
At my church this spring we’re revisiting the basics of our Christian faith, beginning with the foundation of scripture and the questions: Who is God and what does he do? That’s what got me thinking about sea dragons. Something so odd, so intricate and rare could not have happened by accident.
There’s a sea dragon the color of a cooked lobster, with tiny black and white polka dots on its snout and tiny yellow dots on its face and back, and white stripes on its sides.
The ancient Bible writer Job wrote: “But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:7-10).
My pastor said just this past week, “If you believe the first 10 words of the Bible, you should have no trouble believing every word of it: ‘In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth’” (Genesis 1:1).
One of the prayers we recited last week said, “From ant to elephant, sparrow to outer space, every molecule and mite displays (God’s) majesty. So give us sight in the eyes you created to gaze at your glory all around us.
“You really do have the whole world in your hands and we worship you. Only the voice of God can speak something into nothing, can utter creation and salvation into existence, can declare death into life, so speak to us now, we pray.”
I do believe the first 10 words of the Bible. I believe God spoke creation into existence, that he designed it all, controls it all and sustains it all.
And if I ever start to doubt, there be sea dragons to remind me.
