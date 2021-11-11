I have a set of wireless earbuds that charge in a small case I keep plugged into an outlet next to my bed. I like to have them nearby because I sometimes like to listen to music when I can’t sleep.
The problem: three teeny lights on the outside of the case that in the middle of the night seem like gigantic, billion-watt spotlights, and even if I tip the case so that the lights are face-down on the nightstand, I can still see bits of light seeping through.
I read once that light, like rising water, will find any opening it’s given. Sometimes light can be so annoying. Jesus once said that everyone who does evil hates light because light exposes their evil deeds (John 3:20). One Bible paraphrase says, “They scamper hurriedly back into the darkness where vice thrives and wickedness flourishes.”
Yep, light can be annoying.
But the darkness — in the Bible, darkness is a metaphor for evil, sin and despair. Darkness swallows. It’s thick and dreadful (Genesis 15:12), a plague that can be felt (Exodus 10:21) and where pestilence stalks (Psalm 91:6). People are “banished” to the darkness and “there they will fall” (Jeremiah 23:12). It’s scary stuff.
When I was a kid, I loved the old “Our Gang” movie shorts from the late 1930s. One in particular used to scare the socks off me. In it, it’s a dark and stormy night and Alfalfa’s Aunt Penelope, who writes murder mysteries, comes to babysit. Alfalfa finds a page from her latest manuscript that he mistakenly thinks is a written plot to kill him, so he gathers the gang to protect him and foil her dastardly plans.
Although it’s a comedy, it’s creepy, especially when the lights go out and there are all these eerie shadows cast by Aunt Penelope and knives and candelabras — and a blood-curdling scream as the clock chimes at midnight.
When Alfalfa’s parents return and the lights come back on, the danger disappears as Alfalfa learns the truth about Aunt Penelope and her book. The light, and the truth, make all the difference.
I was thinking today about some of the first words of the Bible: “God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.” In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was formless and empty and darkness covered everything. Then — poof! — with a word light appeared and separated the darkness.
God brought light out of darkness and has continued to bring his light into our dark situations.
The prophet Isaiah said of the coming Messiah: “The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned” (Matthew 4:16). And it was written about Jesus that he was “the light of mankind. The light still shines in the darkness and the darkness has never put it out” (John 1:5).
I’ll add: The darkness can never put it out.
Probably every generation says theirs is the darkest of times. These truly are dark times we’re living in, but in Christ we have a great light. The same light that exposes our evil also gives comfort and warmth, illumination and release from fear to those who welcome it.
It’s dark out there, but Jesus is the light of the world, and his light finds a way into even our darkest places and gives us hope.
