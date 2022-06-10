On April 22, 1970, the cartoon character Pogo said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Supposedly, it was the cartoonist’s commentary to help promote environmental awareness on the first-ever Earth Day, but it applies to what is going on today. I often wonder if the hell our nation is going through isn’t at least partially the church’s fault.
As I write this, the headline of the top story in today’s CT (Christianity Today) Weekly email reads: “Southern Baptists refused to act on abuse, despite secret list of pastors.”
This past year, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. went through an independent investigation of the past 20 years and found 700 pastors who were guilty of sexual abuse.
That’s horrific enough, but it’s so much worse than that.
Denomination leaders are accused of choosing to protect the denomination from lawsuits, protect the good work the denomination was doing, protect the reputations of the pastors by covering up for them rather than protect those they abused.
It gets even worse. In the CT story, a woman named Debbie Vasquez said she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a pastor starting at age 14. When one of the assaults led to her pregnancy, she was “forced to apologize in front of the church but forbidden to mention the father,” while the pastor was allowed to continue in the ministry, she said.
It’s not just a Southern Baptist problem. In a recent video that was recorded at a church service at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, IN, the now-former pastor, John Lowe II, confessed to the church that he had “committed adultery” 20 years prior and asked for privacy for himself and his family.
As the church people gave him a standing ovation after his confession, a woman, with her husband by her side, stepped up to the pulpit. She took the mic and said, “I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor …you are not the victim here.” Then she said, “This church has been built on lies, but no more. The lies need to stop.”
The apostle Paul warned the church in Corinth about “a little leaven” ruining an entire batch of dough, making it unfit. The only remedy is to throw it all out, especially “the leaven of malice and wickedness” (1 Corinthians 5:6-8, my paraphrase).
We Christians love to quote 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
However, I think we gloss over the part where God is calling out His people — that’s the church — for us to humble OURSELVES and turn from OUR wicked ways.
The problem isn’t “them out there” — it’s us.
I don’t know if the hell our nation is going through is the church’s fault, but I do know that right now the American church as a whole has some serious problems.
It’s not just the sexual abuse, but it’s how we’ve allowed national politics to pollute the gospel of Christ and become an idol in the American evangelical church.
Just a thought: If you have both a Jesus bumper sticker and a “Let’s Go, Brandon!” sticker on your car, pick one and remove the other.
There’s leaven in the church, and unless we deal with it, it will continue to damage our Christian witness to a watching world.
Dear Jesus, help us to mourn our sin and turn from our wicked ways. Please, have mercy on us.
