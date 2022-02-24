One of my favorite people is John Hager, pastor of Crystal River Foursquare Gospel Church. He’s one of the good guys.
About six weeks ago he had open-heart surgery for an aneurysm of his ascending aortic valve. They call that a “widow maker.”
Two weeks ago, Pastor John texted me and said he had gone to heaven — and had obviously come back — and he wanted to tell me about it. So, I met him at the church, where he told me his story. He described moving through a cloud tunnel that rotated counterclockwise and stepping out to walk on a brick road. (It wasn’t yellow — I asked.)
He said everything, the trees and mountains and the people dressed in brilliant white, exuded the peace and the presence of God.
He said he walked about 100 feet out of the tunnel, and to his left he saw a pavilion with a gold roof being built. He said he’s been planning for the past year or so to build a new sanctuary and a pavilion at the church and went to inspect it.
However, as soon as he touched one of its white columns he was immediately back in his body in the ICU.
Then, he became aware of two people praying for him, walking around him as they prayed, praying for hours. “I could hear them, but when I opened my eyes, I couldn’t see them,” he said. “I don’t know who they were, or if they were angels.”
A week after he left the hospital, his heart started racing and wouldn’t slow down, so he went back to the hospital. When the doctors couldn’t get his heart to slow down, they said they would have to do an electrical cardioversion on him.
All day long he prayed, “Lord, I really don’t want to be zapped!” That night, his church congregation got on their knees at the church altar, praying that God would intervene.
The next morning, all prepped for his zapping, his heart rate returned to normal. “It was a marriage of medicine and prayer,” he said.
About seeing heaven, Pastor John said he knows people will think it was a side effect from the anesthesia. “Yeah, I know,” he said, “but medicine doesn’t give you absolute peace when you come out of it.”
I asked him what he learned from this and how it has changed him. He said he realized that we carry so many burdens unnecessarily and that God wants us to give them to him.
“If the Son sets you free, you’re free indeed,” Jesus said (John 8:36).
He said he told his congregation he’s going to do ministry differently, with more peace and enjoyment, take a lot more vacations, take more time with people just to eat together and talk. He’s going to pray more and enjoy God more.
“We need that soul cleansing constantly to free us from all the stuff we carry,” he said. He’s going to build the new sanctuary and the pavilion, although probably not with a gold roof.
“The one thing I want people to know is that there’s life after life,” he said. “We hold on too tightly to the things of this world, but this isn’t home. Jesus said he’s preparing a place for us. That’s our real home, and it’s beautiful.
“I have things yet to do here,” he said, “but heaven is my home, and I can’t wait to go back.”
