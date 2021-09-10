At my church we talk a lot about God making “all things new.”
That’s a promise from Revelation 21:5 where Jesus talks about the end of this world as we know it and our beginning of eternity with him, the ultimate do-over, with a new heaven and a new earth.
Whether that’s a long way off or sooner than we think, from the beginning of time God has been at work in people’s lives restoring the beauty that has been lost and/or broken.
It started in the Garden of Eden when man first sinned and brought division with God and pain and suffering into the world, passing them down throughout the generations. God entered the garden, making the first move toward reconciliation, offering forgiveness and redemption, even before the man asked for it. That says something important about our God.
The man, Adam, did not ask God for forgiveness first; God offered it first.God comes to us. He makes the first move. The apostle John wrote, “We love him, because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
God, who created beauty, who created us so he could share beauty with us, has always moved toward us in the middle of the chaos we bring upon ourselves and each other, taking our brokenness and using it to make something beautiful.
Here’s great comfort: Because God is not limited by time and space, he’s always known from before forever even began what would break and how he would redeem it and repurpose it, how he would work everything together ultimately for good “for those who love him and are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
He is making all things new.
In 2011, a tsunami in Japan killed nearly 20,000 people. In their grief, a group of women cleared out debris in a field of a coastal city where they found colorful shards of broken pottery, remains from the city’s tearooms. The women took the broken pieces of teacups and rice bowls, washed them and fashioned them into jewelry. That turned into a cottage business for women, most who lost loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods in the tsunami.
Each woman named her own line of jewelry, often after someone who had died in the disaster. The jewelry is still sold as part of the Nozomi Project (www.nozomiproject.com). Nozomi in Japanese means hope. Even though jewelry doesn’t bring back a lost loved one, it is a picture of how God can take lives shattered through disaster and tragedy, or even brokenness of our own making, and make something new and lovely, something beautiful.
This morning I Googled “all things new” and found several songs and books of that title, a church with that name and an All Things New addiction recovery program for women.
There’s something in us that longs for something new.
That is our hope. Not that all things will get better, but that Jesus will one day make all things new.
People we love die. Storms and fires and unspeakable violence destroy communities and nations, but God promises his people that he will turn our mourning into joy and our sorrow into dancing.
We are a broken people, broken by sin and rebellion. But God comes to us with a promise of his grace for all who want it.
“Behold,” he says, “I am making all things new.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.