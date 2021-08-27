In 2008, Christianity Today writer Mark Galli wrote about a man who, at age 61, got laid off from his job. The man posted on the now-defunct social media site The Experience Project: “I have never, ever been laid off or fired from a job. I am livid! Not to mention, frightened.”
Galli wrote about the economic downturn at the time and that he had held off looking at his E Trade account because he didn’t want to know how much money he had lost. “When I finally went online to look at my account, I, too, felt livid. And frightened, even though I still have a job and can pay the mortgage and utilities,” he wrote.
But what about the future? Galli thought. Would he have enough to live comfortably in his old age? He then pictured his dad “sitting helpless in a sterile, urine-smelling nursing home at the end of his life.” Realistically, Galli told himself, that’s not going to happen, but the anger and fear wouldn’t subside. “And yet, how much deeper the anger and fear runs through the souls of those in really desperate straits,” he wrote.
The other day I heard someone say, “When you see anger, look for the fear.” When I heard that, I thought it was just an interesting tidbit of information that I may or may not use some day. And then I found myself dealing with some anger because of changes at my job, including some surprise layoffs and sudden retirements.
I wasn’t one of those who got laid off or left the company, so why was I so angry? When I looked beyond the anger to the fear I realized that I was afraid of how the holes these people were leaving would affect me. What will be expected of me now? Will I be able to do it? How will I handle the additional stress? I’m afraid because I don’t know if I’m capable. I’m afraid to let my team down. I’m angry because I feel overwhelmed and out of control. I don’t know what tomorrow looks like, and I don’t like that.
I often think about the gospel story of Jesus in a boat with his disciples and how, as the disciples battled a violent storm, Jesus was taking a nap. They were livid, and they were afraid. I imagine they were livid because they were afraid, feeling alone and vulnerable in their calamity. “Don’t you care that we’re going to die?” they shouted at the Creator of the wind and waves.
As I watch the news about raging fires, political uprising and upheaval, earthquakes and floods and a deadly virus that isn’t going away, as fear grips my heart, my anger rises. People are dying — God, don’t you care?! Yes, he does care, the Father cares deeply for his people and his creation, and even if it doesn’t seem like it, he’s at work in all the chaos.
Even as calamities increase, God says to us, “Fear not.”
As the scriptures say:
Though an army encamp against me, my heart shall not fear...therefore, we will not fear, even though the earth be removed and the mountains crumble into the sea. Fear not, for I am with you. Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand...and give you peace.
What’s amazing, when I go to God with my fear, my anger subsides. When my anger subsides, my heart is at rest and my soul is at peace.
Even if nothing around me changes.
