Some time last year a woman emailed me asking for advice and for my prayers.
She wrote that her husband used to love God, but when a tragedy happened he thought God had turned his back on him.
He refused to believe that God still loved him, that God was and is still good. He stopped going to church, and the woman was afraid that her husband would never regain his faith.
She was also afraid for her marriage, which had become extremely difficult.
She wanted to believe, and did believe, that God is still good and kind and that his will was that their souls would prosper, that God would continue to care for and about them, that just because her husband’s business had failed it didn’t mean God wouldn’t continue to provide.
She wanted to believe, and did believe, that God’s will is for his kingdom to grow and expand, but she was afraid that when it came to her family, that expansion would stop with her, now that her husband said he no longer believed.
The woman wondered about vision, about the possibility of the impossible ever happening, whether doubters and skeptics could ever become dreamers and believers and those, like her husband who now feels unloved and unvalued, disappointed and discouraged, could ever return from the spiritual far country where they’ve gone.
I felt the sadness in her words, and I struggled to find words of hope that I could give her. Without hope, without vision or the possibility of the impossible, we die.
I replied and told her about my theory of flying pigs, that God does what we think is impossible, although not always when and how we want him to and often when things look bleakest.
I told her to keep her eyes and heart open, that God never turns his back on us, that he never lets one of his own fall without also picking him up and restoring him, and just maybe she’ll see a winged pig readying for take-off.
Offering hope is tricky, because it’s cruel to tell people things that won’t ever come true. But it’s different when it comes to telling people what God can do – not that he will, but that he can and just might.
I believe this because I believe in the Resurrection. Jesus said he would die, and he did. But he also said he would not stay dead. That’s why he was buried in a borrowed tomb — he only needed it for a few days.
Because of the Resurrection, I believe the impossible can and does happen, that God is “able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us” (Ephesians 3:20), that what I think can and will never happen can happen — if God wills it.
Communities grow and flourish, relationships heal, lives change, families reconcile, hearts of stone turn soft and pliable, those who run from God return.
It’s been a while since I heard from the woman who emailed me. A month or so ago she wrote to say things are still not the way she would like them to be, but things are changing and God is moving. She said she is listening for the “flapping sound of pigs’ wings.”
I believe one day she will hear them.