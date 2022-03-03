Each week, one of the pastors at my church sends an email updating us on church news or commenting on something going on in the community or the world. It always ends with a word of encouragement.
Last week the pastor’s email referenced the story of Chicken Little who, when an acorn fell on his head, cried out, “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”
The pastor said it had been a week of “crisis, prayer and sorrow, a flood of distress calls: ER visits, children in trouble, death and cries for help from our community.”
After I read the email, I Googled “Chicken Little” and learned that there are several versions, including one with Chicken Little eating breakfast, reading the latest internet news on his laptop.
He reads a terrifying headline: “The sky is falling!” and forwards it to 1,000 of his closest friends, then runs down the road telling the rest of his friends that the sky is falling, and that “it must be true because I read it on the internet.”
In a panic, they all start running. They meet Fred the Fox who tells them they will be safe in his cave. The next morning none of them can be found, except a happy Fred who now has a “big, round belly.” My favorite part of the story: Fred gets out his laptop and sits under a tree. “Idiots,” he says, and starts writing again.
In the traditional children’s story, as soon as the acorn hits Chicken Little on his head and he thinks the sky is falling, he says, “I will go tell the king.”
For Christians, that’s what we should do when something happens and we’re afraid. Our first response should be to go to Jesus, our God and King. Also, of the friends Chicken Little met along the way, all said they would go with him to tell the king. To me, that’s a picture of God’s people banding together in trouble and adversity. It’s a beautiful picture of the church.
In one of the story versions, the fox they meet, “Foxy Loxy,” says he can help them find the king and invites them to “come down here” into his foxhole. But Chicken Little says, “No! It’s a trick!” and runs away.
That reminds me to be alert to the devil’s tricks, because he’s wily and means us harm. However, we have power over the enemy: “Resist the devil and he will flee from you,” James 4:7 says.
In the “Bulrovian fairy tale” version of Chicken Little, at the end, just as Foxy Loxy is about to lead everyone into his den to eat them, the sky falls — on him.
That is a part of our great hope, the end of our enemy, our “ancient foe” who “seeks to work us woe ... armed with cruel hate,” as Martin Luther wrote in his hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”
Verse three says: “The Prince of Darkness grim, we tremble not for him. His rage we can endure, for lo, is doom is sure. One little word shall fell him.”
That word is the name of our King, Jesus.
Friends, when it seems like the sky is falling, gather your friends and go tell the king. His kingdom is forever.
