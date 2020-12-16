Politicians seldom are known for public mea culpas. Saving face in the political arena too often takes precedence over making an about face when the right thing to do is at odds with spent capital.
Not so much in Floyd County, where two Commissioners, to their credit, on Tuesday did exactly that.
Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger had originally voted, without explanation, to not certify Dr. Tom Harris as the county health officer, despite his being reappointed to the position by a unanimous vote of the Board of Health.
When the News and Tribune, along with many Floyd County residents, decried the action taken in the middle of a pandemic, the pair of Commissioners wrote a letter to the editor, explaining their reasoning. Still, the deficiencies they listed — not enough being done to address opioid abuse and homelessness — didn’t seem to carry the gravitas needed to support their action.
It’s true, those are crises in need of solutions. They have been active problems for a long time in every dark corner in America, including in Floyd County. But Commissioners only stated the obvious and failed to provide specifics.
No one would argue that Harris is perfect or the Health Department hums along without skipping a beat. But Harris has been proactive in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and his actions have helped save lives.
For the newspaper, and many community members, that was enough for him to keep his health officer title.
Commissioners Carruthers and Schellenberger ultimately came to the same conclusion, but only after meeting in executive session Friday with the Board of Health, whose members held firm, refusing to appoint anyone besides Harris.
Left with the choice to capitulate or to spend money challenging the Health Board’s authority, Commissioners acquiesced.
On Tuesday, they joined fellow Commissioner Tim Kamer, who supported Harris all along, in again certifying the doctor as health officer. The reversal by the pair came with strings attached, however, as they rolled out a list of goals and improvements to which the Health Board had agreed.
The list contained some reasonable measures — better transparency through quarterly meetings that can be viewed online, not just in person, and a contact email and phone number for the Health Board on the county’s website.
Part of the list, however, seems like an attempt at micromanagement, which the commissioners have neither the time nor the expertise to bring to fruition.
None of it was anything that shouldn’t have been dealt with in an ongoing dialogue, sans the public muscle-flexing and grandstanding in the carrying out of the duty of certifying an appointment.
That certification was a welcome action Tuesday by Commissioners. Now, maybe we can turn our attention back to important matters at hand — such as overcoming the pandemic.
The health of the community should always take precedence over politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.