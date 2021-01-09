President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday took up verbal arms against the United States of America — which he had sworn by oath to defend — and his tenure as commander in chief and leader of this nation should end because of it.
The deadly rioting that took place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington was an outgrowth of the seeds of distrust Trump planted and nurtured over the past four years.
What he harvested was hate.
Sensing an end to his “reign,” Trump began beating the drum of election fraud — which didn’t happen — long before the November votes were cast. When the ballot count didn’t go his way, he refused to acknowledge defeat, telling supporters tales of an imaginary stolen election.
Once he could taste defeat, he used his tongue to incite his followers.
At a rally Wednesday, he told them to march on the U.S. Capitol, exhorting them to pressure Congress to reject the results of a valid election. He told them to fight and vowed never to concede.
That is by definition sedition — a criminal and impeachable action.
On Friday, the same day Trump indicated he would not attend Biden’s inauguration, Democratic congressional leaders said they would introduce articles of impeachment as early as Monday.
Time, however, is short. Only 11 days remain before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.
Trump’s days in the White House are numbered, but he shouldn’t be allowed to reside in the People’s House for even one more day.
The more immediate course of action would be to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which provides for removal of a president who is unable to fulfill the duties of the office. Vice President Mike Pence, however, seems unwilling to do that, and the Cabinet, which must sign off on the president’s removal, is fractured by resignations.
Impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate, which can occur after Biden becomes president, could also bar Trump from office, snuffing any possibility of him mounting another run at the presidency.
Trump is unfit to lead, now or in the future, and every day he remains in office is another day Americans must fear repeat attacks on our democracy.
It is difficult to believe the president when he now says there will be a smooth transition of federal power, given his past willingness to trade truth for lies and substitute fantasy for reality.
Trump has proven himself unworthy of our trust.
He will leave the office of president in disgrace. The only question that remains is will he do so by his own action — resignation — or will he be shown the door.
Either way, the sooner he leaves, the sooner America can begin to heal and restore its reputation as a leader among nations.
