It’s been a long journey, filled with a lot of hurt and a lot of pain.
How can a person still be so hopeful when they’ve had less sunshine than rain?
There were many days I felt like giving up, but somehow I made it through.
Now that I’m not being consumed by my addiction, I see things from a better point of view.
I had to let go of a lot of people and be content with standing on my own.
I had to realize that for me to get my life back, I have to make these next moves alone.
Blessed to be where I’m at because the good Lord knows I should be dead.
How’s that saying go? “A soft ass makes a hard head.”
It all started with a drink and it progressively got worse.
Here is my story about my drug addiction, I won’t be the last and I wasn’t the first.
We all function at first and then it takes control over your life.
One by one-your home, your cars, your job, your children, your husband, your wife.
Nothing good comes out of getting high, no matter how you do it.
In a grave or behind bars is the only way out if you don’t pull through it.
Stripped of everything I worked hard for and damn near the kids I gave birth, too.
I was in way too deep to say, “Naw this ain’t worth you.”
Taking care of a man who I thought loved me, yet he stuck the first needle in my arm.
So dazed and high on cloud nine, I thought I found my lucky charm.
But a year sober today, I see now that I was living a lie.
I’m not ashamed of my story. I can tell it and smile, no more reasons to cry.
So anything you’re letting control your life, you gotta learn to let it go.
Drugs, money, sex, porn, gambling. They’re all an addiction of their own.
So don’t go on living a lie as if you never went through it.
“One day at a time”. I believe that any of you can do it.
