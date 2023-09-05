An era ended for me over the weekend.
Throughout my adult life, my career has always been in a professional field. In education, business, retail, or communication, the organization would make a point to provide ongoing training for their management employees. Often the training was conducted by industry consultants sharing their ideas for motivation and procedures.
The consultants would break everyone into small groups. A common “ice-breaker” question would ask, “If you could be doing any job in the world, what would you be doing?”
At each of the stops along my way, the answer stayed the same. “I would be playing saxophone on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in Jimmy Buffett’s band.”
Most of my colleagues would laugh, but the comment was not completely made in jest. I can play the saxophone, and there was a day when I wasn’t half bad. Working three days a week playing songs that spoke of the beach seemed like paradise. It still does.
On Sept. 1, the world lost a troubadour, an author, a sailor, a guitarist, a shrewd businessman, a singer, a songwriter, and an inspiration. Jimmy Buffett’s website stated that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
When Jimmy Buffett died, a significant part of who I am drifted away in a boat, headed toward that one particular harbor.
All weekend long, people were calling into Radio Margaritaville requesting their favorite Buffett tunes, songs we know by heart. Celebrities and musicians were offering tributes, statements trying to capture what Buffett and his music had meant to them.
What are my favorite Buffett songs? While it is difficult to overlook Margaritaville, Cheeseburgers, Fins, and Volcanoes, phrases from three other songs capture for me the magic and mystique that is Jimmy Buffett.
A little-played song off his Barometer Soup album was simply titled, “Jimmy Dreams.” The lyrics begin, “Jimmy dreams, He’s a child to the end, What a joy, When you are your best friend, And the world’s such a toy If you just stay a boy, You can spin it again and again.”
The sentiment he echoes in “I’m growing older but not up” reflects the personal mantra that won’t let go of baseball, Groucho Marx, or vacations to Florida. It probably is at the root of why I love to teach 18-year-olds at college. As Jimmy says in the chorus, “Count all your blessings and remember your dreams.”
Jimmy would often alter the words of his songs to reflect and connect with his audiences. A song on the album Fruitcakes was titled “Love in the Library.” The words at the end of the chorus state, “Surrounded by stories surreal and sublime, I fell in love in the library once upon a time.”
At one of his concerts, Jimmy shifted the words just a tad. “I fell in love in the library, one book at a time.” If you know me well or have seen the shelves in my office and on my Kindle, you know my love for books. Buffett authored a couple of major books because his mother always wanted him to be an author. I hope one day to do the same.
My last favorite song is the title cut from an album of the same name – Last Mango in Paris. Jimmy begins the song, “I went down to Captain Tony’s to get out of the heat.” What I loved about Jimmy’s songs is that he sang what he lived. Key West legend Anthony Tarracino created stories as a gambler, charter boat captain, gun runner, mayor, and saloon owner. Buffett used to sing at the bar for “a few bucks and a few Budweisers.”
Jimmy always wrote about what he lived. I have always tried to do the same. A friend once said, “When I read your columns, I can hear your voice.” There couldn’t be a greater compliment.
Did you know that Jimmy always had a special place in his heart for Cincinnati? In his song, “Fins,” he writes about a girl “who came down from Cincinnati.” The affection goes back to 1985. Buffett was playing at the Timberwolf Ampitheater near Kings Island. A promotion from a local radio station was giving away inflatable parrots. Jimmy noticed that almost everyone in the crowd was wearing flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts and carrying a parrot.
Buffett looked out over the crowd and claimed they were a bunch of parrotheads. The monocle stuck. Buffett performed in the Queen City more than 50 times at the Riverbend Music Center. By 1993, he was playing five shows in a row there. He played Cincinnati every year since 1984 with the COVID year being the only exception.
Buffett was to play a concert in Charleston this past May. He had to cancel because of his health and was hospitalized. He told the fans that he would reschedule the performance just as soon as he was well enough to perform. He went on to say, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”
From the Catbird Seat, the rest of the words to that verse read, “Then I heard a voice call out to me, ‘Son, come and have a seat.’ I had to search my memory as I looked into those eyes. Our lives change like the weather, but a legend never dies.”
A legend never dies. The cheeseburger has finally found paradise.
