What does it take for a community to thrive? Competitive businesses? A highly rated school system? Both answers are correct, but there is one thing that each community needs in order to survive: a local hospital to take care of each patient who walks through the door.
Hospitals are vital for the health of a community and necessary to drive a healthy economy. Accessible, high-quality health care is our mission — and it is not just about treating patients.
Baptist Health Floyd has served Floyd and surrounding counties since 1953 and Clark Memorial Health has provided care to Southern Indiana families since 1922.
Combined, the two hospitals employ around 3,000 people, provide high paying jobs, and our doors are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
As we rebuild from the pandemic, which stretched our resources to a record low, our hospitals face significant financial challenges: an unprecedented workforce shortage, skyrocketing costs of drugs, labor and equipment, and lingering supply shortages, among others. A recent “Health Affairs” article noted, “Hospitals in the U.S. are on track for their worst financial year in decades.” Indiana is no outlier, as hospitals across the state have lost billions in days of cash on hand since the pandemic.
To further compound these challenges, pending legislation at the Indiana State House would have a devastating impact on both Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and hospitals across the state if passed. Indianapolis special interest groups with out-of-state funding are lobbying to cut hospital reimbursement while hospitals are most fragile. These policies would further erode the viability of hospitals and implement government rate setting – an extreme departure from Indiana’s free market principles.
These bills, SB 6, SB 7, HB 1003, and HB 1004 would not improve health care in our community but would instead incentivize consolidation and force more rural and safety net hospitals to close. Indiana already has the highest percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closure and the highest uninsured rate among all our surrounding states.
“Clark and Scott Memorial Health are fortunate to partner with Norton Healthcare and Lifepoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network that has supported us through today’s fiscally challenging environment. We continue to live our mission of making communities healthier® and stress the importance of legislation that can help us achieve it,” explained Clark and Scott Memorial Chief Executive Officer Martin Padgett.”
“Baptist Health Floyd is proud to be a part of Baptist Health, a strong health care delivery network in Kentucky and Southern Indiana that has supported us over the last three years of the pandemic and the current challenging financial environment. We have seen our costs, as an individual hospital and our health system, increase due to inflation, national supply chain issues, continuous rise in medication cost, and in salary and wages. We continue our commitment to our communities we serve in working towards them being healthier, and we wish to work with our legislators to achieve it,” explained Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer.
Despite current challenges both hospitals are committed to affordability and dedicated to the communities they serve. During fiscal year 2021-22, Clark Memorial Health provided more than $15 million in charity care while Baptist Health Floyd provided more than $14 million in community benefits including uncompensated care.
Local progress in our community should not be backpedaled by Indianapolis interests. We need legislators to enact real solutions this session, such as raising state Medicaid rates – which only cover 53% of hospitals’ cost of providing care – to relieve the cost shifting burden on businesses and consumers.
We must work together to secure the future of high quality, accessible health care and reject legislation that would harm our hospital and our community. The wrong policies could have devastating impacts that could destabilize the system in these volatile times.
